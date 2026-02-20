Saddle Up for Thrills at the 2026 Southern Equine Expo at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum

Get ready for the 2026 Southern Equine Expo—horses, gear, and good vibes all in one place from Friday, February 27th – Sunday, March 1st, 2026 at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum (304 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129).

It’s the perfect place for horse lovers to connect, learn, and have a blast. Whether you’re a rider, trainer, or just a fan, expect amazing demos, fun activities, and plenty of equine excitement.

Don’t miss out on this awesome chance to mingle with fellow enthusiasts and dive into all things horse-related!

