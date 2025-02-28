Sabrina Carpenter Heads to Bridgestone Arena for Two Nights

Sabrina Carpenter just announced Short n’ Sweet Tour.

The tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 4th and Thursday, November 5th.

Bridgestone Arena shared on social media, “so excited to announce new, even sweeter shows on the ‘Short n’ Sweet Tour’ are coming to Nashville on November 4 & 5 with special guests Olivia Dean & Amber Mark.”

Register now for early access to tickets on Tuesday, March 4 at 12PM Local. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 7 at 10AM local. Register here.

