S. Church Street Accident Sends 5 to the Hospital Tuesday

Five people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving an SUV, sedan and bus on S. Church St.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m., backing up traffic for hours.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Buick Encore was heading northbound on S. Church and attempted to make a left turn, crossing three lanes of traffic and collided with the Rover Bus and a Kia sedan. The impact forced the bus into a utility pole.

Middle Tennessee Electric and AT&T crews are working to remove and replace the broken utility pole.

Three passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The bus driver was not hurt. The driver and a passenger in the Buick were also taken to the hospital. The driver of the Kia was not injured.

The driver of the Buick was issued a citation for failure to yield.