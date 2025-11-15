Ryman’s New Exhibit Celebrates Iconic Guests From Houdini to Jackie Robinson

Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium has unveiled a new exhibit, “Unexpected Company,” showcasing the wide variety of guests who have visited the Ryman—from illusionists and activists to movie stars and music legends. The collection features rare artifacts and archival materials, including:

Harry Houdini’s handcuffs used during his 1924 Nashville performance, where the famed illusionist debunked spiritualists and wowed audiences with his legendary milk-can escape.

Jackie Robinson’s personal memorabilia and writings tied to his 1962 appearance at the Ryman, where he spoke to more than 1,200 attendees about the power of the vote and civil rights.

A gown worn by Aretha Franklin, commemorating her two Ryman performances in 2010 and 2011.

Clint Eastwood’s hat and amended film script from the 1982 movie Honkytonk Man, shot on location at the Ryman.

A Rowlf the Dog puppet, celebrating his Ryman appearances on The Jimmy Dean Show.

Costume worn by Jessica Lange while portraying Patsy Cline in the 1985 biopic Sweet Dreams, filmed at the Ryman.

“Unexpected Company” is now open as part of the Ryman’s daytime tour experience. Tickets and tour information are available at Ryman.com/Tours.

