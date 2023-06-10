Ryman Auditorium Unveils New Ford Lounge

Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium has unveiled its latest guest enhancement with the debut of a new Ford VIP Lounge in partnership with Mid-South Ford Dealers. The Ford Lounge is part of a $1.3 million investment at the Mother Church that also includes a new retail shop, which opened in March.

Following a ribbon cutting, the new space welcomed guests for the first time at Marty Stuart’s Annual Late-Night Jam. The new VIP lounge offers exclusive entry to the show, private restrooms, passed hor d’oeurves, wine, cocktails, beer, and soft drinks as well as commemorative Hatch Print Show of that night’s show. Entry to the Ford VIP Lounge is available as an add on with concert ticket purchase for an additional $100. To celebrate the new space, the Ryman and its partners will surprise guests with giveaways and VIP upgrades each month throughout the year. For more information visit ryman.com.

“We are always looking for new ways to elevate the guest experience at the Ryman,” said Gary Levy, general manager of Ryman Auditorium. “We are fortunate that Ford shares our passion for creating unforgettable moments, and we are thrilled the new Ford Lounge will provide such a unique experience for fans while visiting the Ryman.”

“We’re proud to open the Ford Lounge,” said Greg Houston, regional manager of the Memphis Region, Ford Motor Company. “Like the artists at the Ryman, Ford is driven to be legendary, and we hope the new lounge provides legendary experiences for concert attendees. The Mid-South Ford Dealers are ready to show music fans what it means to be Built Ford Proud.”

Mid-South Ford Dealers Advertising Association is a cooperative of 141 Ford dealers in western Tennessee, southwest Kentucky, central and northern Mississippi, Arkansas, southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.