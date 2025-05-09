Ryman Auditorium to Host Community Day

Ryman Auditorium is set to host its annual Ryman Community Day on May 25. Sponsored by Dingo Boots, Farm Bureau Health Plans, Mid-South Ford Dealers, Kroger and Vanderbilt Health, Ryman invites Tennessee residents to enjoy the daytime tour experience free of charge from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a valid Tennessee state ID. Tickets may be reserved in advance at ryman.com.

As part of Ryman Community Day festivities, PNC Plaza at Ryman Auditorium will come alive with family-friendly offerings, including on-site printmaking from the iconic Hatch Show Print, food trucks, games and activities for children like face painting, caricatures and music crafts from the Vanderbilt Music Cognition Lab. The Ryman gift shop will also be open, offering a 10% discount to all guests with a valid Tennessee state ID. Throughout the day, free live music will take place both outside on the PNC Plaza stage and inside on the iconic Ryman stage. The full live music schedule can be found at ryman.com/event/ryman-community-day-2025.

On the Ryman’s daytime tour, guests can experience the history of Nashville’s Mother Church and the legendary artists that have graced its stage. This year, Tennessee visitors have the ability to enhance their experience with a guided backstage tour, available for $10 day-of at the box office. Guests will also have the chance to experience Ryman’s newest exhibit, “Opry 100 at the Ryman” which highlights the 100-year history of the Grand Ole Opry. The Ryman plays a pivotal role in the Opry’s history, serving as the most famous former home of the institution from 1943 to 1974. The new exhibit features exclusive memorabilia and unique items from Opry members like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline and more.

The daytime tour experience includes immersive videos and star-studded exhibits, including the famed Rock Hall at the Ryman, which debuted in 2022. The fan-favorite exhibit currently has brand new items on display that were owned or worn by Eric Clapton, Jon Bon Jovi, Mavis Staples and Sheryl Crow.

