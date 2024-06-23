Ryman Auditorium Announces Dates for Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit’s Residency in October

Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium has announced dates for Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit’s eight-night residency in October, a tradition that has become a cornerstone event for fans of the Grammy Award-winning artist. Tickets on sale via ryman.com.

Over the past decade, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have delivered one-of-a-kind performances at the Ryman, solidifying their place in contributing to the Mother Church’s legacy. Each year, Isbell showcases a diverse lineup of opening acts with this year being no different. The 2024 roster features all female artists including Alice Randall, Garrison Starr, Mary Gauthier, Caitlin and Liz Rose, Matraca Berg, Iris Dement, Gretchen Peters and Kim Richey.

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit 2024 Ryman Residency Dates:

Thursday, Oct. 10 with Alice Randall

Friday, Oct. 11 with Garrison Starr

Saturday, Oct. 12 with Mary Gauthier

Sunday. Oct. 13 with Caitlin and Liz Rose

Thursday, Oct. 17 with Matraca Berg

Friday, Oct. 18 with Iris Dement

Saturday, Oct. 19 with Gretchen Peters

Sunday, Oct. 20 with Kim Richey

