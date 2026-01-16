Ryman Auditorium Announces Dates for Bluegrass at the Ryman

Springer Mountain Farms “Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman” returns to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium , beginning Tuesday, June 16, and continuing Tuesday nights through July 21, 2026.

Celebrating the Ryman’s legacy as the birthplace of bluegrass music, the six-show series will feature performances from some of the genre’s most celebrated artists. The 2026 season opens with Dailey & Vincent and concludes with a performance from Country Music Hall of Fame member and 14-time GRAMMY Award winner Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. Additional artists appearing throughout the series include Watkins Family Hour, Sam Bush, Sierra Hull and The Infamous Stringdusters.

Season passes for all six shows are available now, with single-show tickets going on sale Feb. 20. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ryman.com/bluegrass.

2026 Springer Mountain Farms “Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman” Lineup:

June 16 – Dailey & Vincent

June 23 – Watkins Family Hour with Mason Via

June 30 – Sam Bush with Sister Sadie

July 7 – Sierra Hull

July 14 – The Infamous Stringdusters

July 21 – Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. CT and are preceded by WSM Radio’s free “Pickin’ on the Plaza” pre-show, featuring live performances from regional bluegrass artists on the Ryman’s PNC Plaza beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT.

First introduced in 1994, “Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman” has played a pivotal role in reviving and sustaining the Ryman Auditorium following its renovation. Over the past three decades, the series has become a cornerstone of the venue’s programming, honoring the legacy of bluegrass pioneers such as Bill Monroe, whose life-size statue was unveiled as part of the Ryman’s Icon Walk in 2017.

