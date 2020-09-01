Rutherford Works, a part of the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, is hosting its first-ever virtual jobs expo this week. The events began August 31, 2020. This two-part employment opportunity begins with free virtual career advising sessions.

During four free sessions, job seekers will receive expert advice from industry professionals on how to conduct successful job searches, obtain funds for upskilling and training, prepare for an interview and conduct a successful interview.

“Job seekers will not only learn about open positions within the county, but they’ll also receive expert advice on how to advance their interviewing and job-related skill sets,” stated Beth Duffield, senior vice president of education and workforce development.

Following the free advising sessions are four weeks filled with employer showcases. These showcases will feature local employers who have open positions they are seeking to fill immediately. Jobseekers will be able to choose from over a dozen sessions where employers will give insights into their company culture, preferred skillsets, currently open positions and how to apply for employment. There will also be time for jobseekers to ask questions and interact virtually with employers.

Last year, Rutherford Works hosted the first-ever county-wide hiring expo where over 100 employers advertised thousands of open positions. This year’s virtual event stemmed from social distancing requirements implemented after the onset of COVID-19 caused the planned in-person fair to be rescheduled.

“We felt there was a need to connect our job seekers and employers even more so than last year,” continued Duffield. “This virtual experience will allow job seekers the chance to meet with multiple employers in a very efficient and safe manner,” she finished.

Jobseekers and employers who are interested in participating in this virtual jobs expo can find more information and sign up at https://bit.ly/R2WJobs.

Virtual Jobs Expo Sign Up