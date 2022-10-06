Rutherford & Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN Programs Recognized with Sage Award

Caring for Rutherford County senior citizens earned the Sheriff’s Senior Citizens Awareness Network (SCAN) volunteers a Sage Award from Age Well Middle Tennessee. The award was presented to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s SCAN program and the Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN program. Wilson County’s SCAN helped organize the Rutherford County program in 2011.

Master of Ceremonies Demetria Kalodimos said she believed there should be a SCAN program in every Tennessee county.

SCAN Coordinators E.T. and Clarence Guice accepted the award during a ceremony in Franklin.

SCAN volunteers serve 78 senior citizens, many who live alone and do not have families to help. The program is free. Volunteers deliver food to members from Second Harvest Food Bank, Mid-Cumberland Community Resources and churches. They check on their welfare, work with community resources to provide wheelchairs from Mobile Phil and buy emergency panic buttons through a grant from Middle Tennessee Electric. The Knights of Columbus at St. Rose support the program annually.

Chief Deputy Keith Lowery outlined some of the duties performed by the SCAN volunteers.

One Rutherford County woman now in her 80s did laundry outside in a shed for 35 years. SCAN volunteers and a plumber installed a donated washer and dryer in her home. “Now, she doesn’t have to do laundry outside in rain, cold or heat,” Lowery said.

They helped a veteran obtain Social Security benefits and replaced a floor for a SCAN member who fell through the floor in his home. SCAN volunteers replaced a crumbling porch for a senior citizen with limited funds and delivered firewood for him.

The members are treated to a Thanksgiving dinner in the fall sponsored by Atmos Energy and a picnic in the summer where they enjoy the food and fellowship with other members. Members receive Christmas gifts donated by the community and candy for Valentine’s Day.

Lowery thanked the SCAN volunteers for their commitment for senior citizens. “They take incredible care of these people,” Lowery said.

Clarence Guice said he and E.T. have served as volunteers for 12 years. “We love what we do,” Guice said. “Thank you, Age Well, for this award, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the Wilson County SCAN.” E.T. Guice said she and SCAN members were proud to be honored. “It’s easy when we love what we do,” Guice said.

People interested in serving as volunteers may call SCAN at 615-904-3139.