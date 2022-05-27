Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1 Top Gun 2 Movie Day

Saturday, May 28, 9:00am-12:30pm

810 Northwest Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN

Premiere 6 Theater

Come out this weekend for the Top Gun 2 – Free Summer Movie Day! Please join organizers for their free showing of Top Gun Maverick the sequel to the classic most all know and love!

Team George Weeks, along with The Mortgage Firm K & A Group, is hosting this free showing! Doors open at 9am! There will be a costume contest so get ready to feel the need for speed and dress your best Maverick for a fun prize!

For more information and to reserve tickets, click here.