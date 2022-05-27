Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County.
1Top Gun 2 Movie Day
Saturday, May 28, 9:00am-12:30pm
810 Northwest Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Premiere 6 Theater
Come out this weekend for the Top Gun 2 – Free Summer Movie Day! Please join organizers for their free showing of Top Gun Maverick the sequel to the classic most all know and love!
Team George Weeks, along with The Mortgage Firm K & A Group, is hosting this free showing! Doors open at 9am! There will be a costume contest so get ready to feel the need for speed and dress your best Maverick for a fun prize!
For more information and to reserve tickets, click here.
2Pop Up Picnic in the Park Couple’s Date Night
Friday, May 27, 10:00am-6:00pm
697 Veterans Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Barfield Crescent Park
Enjoy a fun pop-up picnic sunset date in Murfreesboro, at one of the recommended parks or a location of your choice! Since the Parks’ Services date nights are self-guided, you can go any time on any day. Each date night consists of a series of activities that you are guided to complete. All you need is your own mobile device and an Internet connection to access your Digital Date Nite Box. DNB Digital Date Nights prides itself on covering all 5 love languages every date night so all the following is included in your digital date night box when they send it over with registration, to create a night to remember!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3Black Murfreesboro Market
Saturday, May 28
312 South Front St, Murfreesboro, TN
Cannonsburgh Village
The 2022 Black Murfreesboro Market is back starting this spring! The BMM is held on the last Saturday of each month through October. Here is a great opportunity to support local Black Owned Businesses and experience a fun day of Black Culture. There will be food trucks, shopping, music, and so much more. Be sure to follow their Facebook Page for updates on participating vendors. All are welcome to attend. This is a family-friendly event.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
4Acrylic Pouring Workshop
Saturday, May 28, 10:15am-12:15pm
105 West Vine St, Murfreesboro, TN
Linebaugh Public Library
Spend your Saturday morning learning the basic techniques of acrylic pouring! Watch a live demonstration of the Flip Cup and Ring Pour. Then, you will create your own masterpiece using the technique of your choice on a 9 x 12 inch canvas. This workshop is suitable for all levels and artists. The class is $34 per person and there are only eight spots available. Snacks and water will be provided.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5Tennessee Renaissance Festival
Saturday- Monday, May 28-30, 10 am – 6 pm
2124 New Castle Road, Arrington
Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks to swords; from gems to jewels. Flavors, aromas and tastes of specialty foods and drinks greet the festival-goer.
Find more information here.