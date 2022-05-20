Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to Do This Weekend

1 Pup Craft Event

Saturday, May 21, 11:00am-1:00pm

301 N. Spring St, Murfreesboro, TN

Quinn’s Mercantile

Bring your pup to Quinns Mercantile and join them for a free Pup Craft Event. They are teaming up with their friends from Safari Pet Resort to create some art with your pet and will be accepting donations for Adopt a Golden Nashville. They are pet friendly and would love to meet your furry family member. The Pup-Craft Event will be on this Saturday, while supplies last. Bring your pups in for some fun crafting and treats!

