Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to Do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events in and around Rutherford County.
1Pup Craft Event
Saturday, May 21, 11:00am-1:00pm
301 N. Spring St, Murfreesboro, TN
Quinn’s Mercantile
Bring your pup to Quinns Mercantile and join them for a free Pup Craft Event. They are teaming up with their friends from Safari Pet Resort to create some art with your pet and will be accepting donations for Adopt a Golden Nashville. They are pet friendly and would love to meet your furry family member. The Pup-Craft Event will be on this Saturday, while supplies last. Bring your pups in for some fun crafting and treats!
For more information, click here.
2World Turtle Day
Saturday, May 21, 1:00pm-3:00pm
697 Veterans Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Barfield Crescent Park
Celebrate the world of turtles and learn more about these shelled creatures and why they are important to protect. Family friendly activities throughout the Wilderness Station area, live animal demonstrations, live music, and much more. This is an event for all ages!
For more information, click here.
3Yoga and Lunch in the Orchard
Saturday, May 21, 10:00am-12:00pm
7690 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN
Morning Glory Orchard
Join Morning Glory Orchard for a tranquil, late morning Yoga Flow class featuring relaxation and re-centering yourself among the beautiful apple and peach trees of Morning Glory Orchard. Enjoy a healthy/tasty lunch and communing after the session. This is an exclusive event being held during May, when the orchard store is filled with goodies and just about ready to open its doors for the season, but still closed to the public.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
42022 Rutherford Heart Ball
Saturday, May 21, 6:00pm-11:00pm
1768 MTSU Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Student Union Building
The American Heart Association focuses on cutting-edge research, science, technology and more. That includes the events that allow them to gather and celebrate all that they along with the community have accomplished together! They are committed to ensuring that they are providing a best-in-class experience when you join them, and they will be using their platform to share the latest details about their event festivities as they get closer to the event date.
For more information and to register or donate to this event, click here.
5Artsy Llama
Saturday, May 21, 1:00pm-3:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
All family members are welcome, from age 7-107! While the studio welcomes painters of any age, this painting is recommended for ages 7 & up. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to get smocked and in your seat! If you desire more time to visit with friends the studio also invites you to arrive up to 30 minutes prior to start time.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.