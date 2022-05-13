Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things going on around Rutherford County.
1. An Evening with Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta
Sunday, May 15 6:00pm-9:00pm
900 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Oaklands Mansion
Get ready for an evening filled with live music and theatrical performance on the grounds of historic Oaklands Mansion. Join staff and musicians for ‘An Evening with Shakespeare’, with Shakespearean-themed music performed by the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta, followed by a production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth by The Murfreesboro Little Theatre, on the front lawn of Oaklands Mansion. The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta is a small, volunteer orchestra, dedicated to bringing musical and artistic experiences to musicians within the Middle Tennessee area. My Roots Curbside Culinary food truck will be on site, so come hungry! Please bring your own chairs and blankets.This event will take place rain or shine. Dogs are permitted, but must remain on a leash at all times.
For more information or to donate to this event, click here.
2. 36th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival
Every Weekend in May, 10:00am-6:00pm
2124 New Castle Rd, Arrington, TN
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department proudly presents the 36th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 7-30, 2022. Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks to swords; from gems to jewels. Flavors, aromas and tastes of specialty foods and drinks greet the festival-goer. Hear Renaissance musicians and merrymakers voices echo through the trees. Welcome all to the Tennessee Renaissance Festival!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3. Franklin Rodeo Parade
Saturday, May 14, 12:00pm-2:00pm
314 Bel Aire Dr, Franklin, TN
Highland House of Historic Downtown Franklin
The fun starts at noon in downtown Franklin with floats, horses, clowns, bands and more! It’s a Franklin tradition since 1949! The Franklin Rodeo offers a lot of family fun in Franklin, Tennessee! Seven PRCA rodeo events each night – and two fun events just for kids! It’s not just a rodeo, it’s the Franklin Rodeo! The “bucks” start here every night at 7 p.m. and there’s fun for all ages! From fabulous food to fashion to farm equipment, it’s much more than a rodeo! You’ll find everything from a sit down supper to strawberry shortcake at the Franklin Rodeo. Serving starts at 5:30 nightly! There’s also plenty to do! Western wear and toys, pony rides, vendor shopping, Cantina cocktails and music (21+), bull riding electric style, meet Rowdy and more!
For more information, click here.
4. Don Gallagher Day
Saturday, May 14, starting at 9am
118 N Walnut St, Murfreesboro, TN
Gallagher Guitar Co
The day will honor Don Gallagher for his years of leading Gallagher Guitar Co. You will get to visit with Don as well as learn more about the history of Gallagher, participate in a Q & A with Don and David Mathis. The day will also provide opportunities to enjoy visiting and playing music with friends, old and new. Bring your Gallagher guitar and jump into a jam with others.
9:00 am – doors open
10:00 am – Opening remarks by David Mathis
11:00 am – Food truck will be onsite
1:00 pm – David Tipton and Steve Kerr will provide historic information about Gallagher Guitar Co.
2:00 pm – David Mathis will share remarks followed by remarks by Don Gallagher. Don and David will then a time for personal dialogue and to field questions.
3:00 pm – Jim Hurst will close our day with a remarks.
4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Feel free to hang out, jam, and visit. There also are several restaurants within walking distance to have a bite before the show at 7.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5. Wine & Whiskey + Shakesbeer
Saturday, May 14, 4:00pm-7:00pm
502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Discovery Center as they host their annual Wine & Whiskey and Shakesbeer event! Featuring theatrical performances by Murfreesboro Little Theater and MPROV along with samples of a variety of local craft brews plus wines and whiskeys brought to you by Stones River Total Beverage. Local food trucks Table of Cuba, My Roots and Franklin’s Fruit Tea will also be on site to serve up delicious cuisine for purchase! Proceeds benefit the many programs and exhibits of the Discovery Center. Must be 21 or older to attend.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.