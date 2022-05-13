Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. An Evening with Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta

Sunday, May 15 6:00pm-9:00pm

900 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN

Oaklands Mansion

Get ready for an evening filled with live music and theatrical performance on the grounds of historic Oaklands Mansion. Join staff and musicians for ‘An Evening with Shakespeare’, with Shakespearean-themed music performed by the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta, followed by a production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth by The Murfreesboro Little Theatre, on the front lawn of Oaklands Mansion. The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta is a small, volunteer orchestra, dedicated to bringing musical and artistic experiences to musicians within the Middle Tennessee area. My Roots Curbside Culinary food truck will be on site, so come hungry! Please bring your own chairs and blankets.This event will take place rain or shine. Dogs are permitted, but must remain on a leash at all times.

For more information or to donate to this event, click here.