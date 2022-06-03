Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in Rutherford County.
130th Annual Secret Garden Party
Friday, June 3 to Sunday June 5, 6:00pm
1720 Shagbark Trail, Murfreesboro, TN
Mark your calendars for the 30th Annual Secret Garden Party as the community comes together to celebrate the Discovery Center’s 35th birthday! The Garden Party will take place this Friday at the Northwoods home of Sharon and Dr. Murali Kolli. This much anticipated event is always one of the most elegant summer soirees in the community.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2Handmade Market
Saturday, June 4, 9:00am-1:00pm
301 N. Spring St, Murfreesboro, TN
Quinn’s Mercantile
Quinn’s Mercantile is looking forward to their upcoming Handmade Market this Saturday! There are many new vendors as well as some of their favorites and local favorites that are returning. They will be selling handcrafted jewelry, wooden decor, soaps, art, ceramics, live plants, food items and more! Annie’s SnoBiz will be there from 10am-noon for a refreshing treat. Be sure to come out and support local small businesses and makers at their Handmade Market. Vendors include: LAW Designs, Ryman & Co, Teddy’s Workshop, Groovy Goat Co, Patchwork Farms Lascassas, Leah McLaughlin Art, Urbina Heritage Products, Laney’s Gemstone Jewelry, Little Owl Craft Co, Lindsey & Co, Made to Create, BG Designs, Vine & Branch Co, and Tallow & Honey.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
3Summer Reading Kick-Off
Saturday, June 4, 10:00am-1:00pm
5063 Murfreesboro Rd, La Vergne, TN
La Vergne Public Library
Come join the staff of La Vergne Public Library as they celebrate their Summer Kick-Off. Sign-ups for their Summer Reading Program will begin on Saturday along with fun events! Librarians will be on hand to help those who need one get registered for a library card and explain how the program works. They will also have face painting, balloon twisting and goody bags! They have a variety of programs for all ages 0-99 and can not wait to meet you!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
4Kid’s Construction Fun Festival
Saturday, June 4, 10:00am-4:00pm
4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN
Lucky Ladd Farms’
Get your hard hats on and gear up for some big time fun with some oversized toys! A special construction site will be ready for exploration. Kids can climb on excavators, a bulldozer and lots of other farm and construction equipment. Plus fun activity centers to practice skills of trade, life size jenga games and giant lincoln log building sets. As of yet, Lucky Ladd has not determined if they can have the mini-excavators in operation for 2022. However, they will still be able to allow kids to crawl in and explore the excavators and many other pieces of equipment. All other Construction Fest activities will go on as scheduled. They will have staff in the field and some around to sanitize the equipment and activities throughout the day.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5Goat Yoga Nashville- Jubilant June
Saturday, June 4, 9:00am
2626 York Rd, Nolensville, TN
Goat Yoga Nashville
It is the most Jubilant time of year in Nashville and Goat Yoga Nashville is so excited to have you meet their new Goat Yoga Nashville kids! So come join the crew while their sweet and famous goats roam and hop about or even hop on you! Plus you will get to relax and breathe in the beautiful Tennessee countryside! You could not ask for more and this is a once in a lifetime experience you do not want to miss!
For more information and to sign up, click here.