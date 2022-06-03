Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

4 Kid’s Construction Fun Festival

Saturday, June 4, 10:00am-4:00pm

4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN

Lucky Ladd Farms’

Get your hard hats on and gear up for some big time fun with some oversized toys! A special construction site will be ready for exploration. Kids can climb on excavators, a bulldozer and lots of other farm and construction equipment. Plus fun activity centers to practice skills of trade, life size jenga games and giant lincoln log building sets. As of yet, Lucky Ladd has not determined if they can have the mini-excavators in operation for 2022. However, they will still be able to allow kids to crawl in and explore the excavators and many other pieces of equipment. All other Construction Fest activities will go on as scheduled. They will have staff in the field and some around to sanitize the equipment and activities throughout the day.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.