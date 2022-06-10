Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1 Auditions for “Who Killed John Bell”

Saturday, June 11, 2:00pm-4:00pm

909 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN

Oaklands Mansion

Murfreesboro Little Theatre’s Production of “Who Killed John Bell,” is written by Jess Townsend and directed by Logan Michael and Amanda Sullivan. Story Synopsis: John Bell is dead and two of the locals of Red River are pretty clearly responsible. But John Bell had more than a few enemies, even some living under his own roof. As events unfold, it seems nearly everyone has a reason to want him dead: the woman he stole from who may or may not be a witch; the local school teacher who wants to marry his daughter; the boy his daughter really loves; his son who is growing ashamed of what his father is doing to the family name. Even John’s wife and young daughter become suspects when it grows harder to honor a man they no longer respect. With so much love lost, one question remains: Who Killed John Bell? Auditions will consist of cold readings from the scripts. If you are interested in singing in the production, please prepare a song of your choice showcasing your range (32 bars). It is not necessary to have your song memorized. Accompaniment will not be provided. You will need to sing acapella.

For more information and to stay up to date, click here.