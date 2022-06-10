Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in Rutherford County this weekend.
1Auditions for “Who Killed John Bell”
Saturday, June 11, 2:00pm-4:00pm
909 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Oaklands Mansion
Murfreesboro Little Theatre’s Production of “Who Killed John Bell,” is written by Jess Townsend and directed by Logan Michael and Amanda Sullivan. Story Synopsis: John Bell is dead and two of the locals of Red River are pretty clearly responsible. But John Bell had more than a few enemies, even some living under his own roof. As events unfold, it seems nearly everyone has a reason to want him dead: the woman he stole from who may or may not be a witch; the local school teacher who wants to marry his daughter; the boy his daughter really loves; his son who is growing ashamed of what his father is doing to the family name. Even John’s wife and young daughter become suspects when it grows harder to honor a man they no longer respect. With so much love lost, one question remains: Who Killed John Bell? Auditions will consist of cold readings from the scripts. If you are interested in singing in the production, please prepare a song of your choice showcasing your range (32 bars). It is not necessary to have your song memorized. Accompaniment will not be provided. You will need to sing acapella.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
2Touch-A-Truck and 50th Anniversary Celebration
Saturday, June 11, 11:00am-2:00pm
115 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne, TN
Veterans Memorial Park
The City of La Vergne is excited to announce its first Touch-A-Truck event this Saturday! This event gives children of all ages an opportunity to explore different kinds of vehicles and equipment and to meet the people who operate them. Vehicles on display will include emergency, construction, military, and public service cars! La Vergne will provide free hotdogs, chips, and bottled waters in honor of their 50th Anniversary! They look forward to seeing everyone there!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
3Succs + Sips Succulent Workshop
Friday, June 10, 2:30pm, 4:00pm and 5:30pm; Saturday, June 11, 2pm and 3:30pm
1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro, TN
Classy Cactus Farm at The Greenhouse
Enjoy some time at Classy Cactus Farm’s Greenhouse and have fun making your own one-of-a-kind Succulent Pot Arrangement. All materials including full selection of succulents and planters will be provided. The staff will help you design a one-of-a-kind succulent arrangement. A succulent specialist will be onsite to show you to take care of your arrangement for months to come and give you tips on how to keep your arrangement looking perfect.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4Franklin in June
Saturday, June 11, 5:45pm-10:00pm
6100 Tower Cir, Franklin, TN
One Franklin Park
Franklin in June is a live music event that happens semi-annually in Franklin, Tennessee! This year’s event will feature 4 artists local to Nashville! Yakyn, Kimber, Keith Walker (winner of the 2016 & 2017 NIMA Male Country Artist of the year), and Jeremiah Willis (formally of The Willis Clan) will be performing at this year’s event. This year will include a community blood drive put on by Blood Assurance! They are the sole blood providers for Williamson Medical Center! SmoQe Signals BBQ food truck will be there throughout the evening to provide grub and Bradley’s Creamery Ice cream truck will be there to provide dessert! Come on out and support local talent at the amphitheater in One Franklin Park! This is a free event for all ages!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
5Truck and Tractor Pull
Saturday, June 11, 6pm
747 Chapel Hill Pike, Eagleville
Annual truck and tractor pull. Always a great time with lots of action, smoke and dust! Plenty of food vendors as well.
Admission is $10 per person, it is an extra $10 for infield parking per vehicle.
A few things to know:
- Wear appropriate footwear
- Gates open at 430. First come first serve for the premium parking
- Cash only for admission.
- No glass
- These machines have no mufflers in most cases. The sound of several hundred uncapped horsepower can be a bit loud; therefore, hearing protection is encouraged
- Stay off the hay bales at the end of the track. They are there for your protection.
For more information, click here.