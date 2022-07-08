Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in and around Rutherford County.
1. Just Crafting Around Craft Fair
Saturday, July 9, 10:00am-5:00pm
315 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Lane Agri Park
Join Victory Designs for their 1st Just Crafting Around Craft Fair event. Come and shop lots of local handmade items from local vendors and artisans. There will be various fun and unique items, great for gifts or any occasion, to choose from, as well as food and drinks!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
2. Rachel Curtis, Korie Burton, and Ben Wagner at Gallagher Guitar Co.
Saturday, July 9, 4:30pm-9:00pm
118 N Walnut St, Murfreesboro, TN
Gallagher Guitar Co
Independent Michigan singer-songwriter Rachel Curtis is a Lansing, MI-based contemplative folk and daydreamy, smoky pop artist. She delivers unique, seasoned vocals, weaving a common thread of heartfelt melodies throughout the varying alternative folk and pop genres. Rachel’s matured stylings grabbed the attention of American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan in 2018, landing her a ticket to Hollywood. Ben Wagner is an award-winning singer/songwriter in Nashville, TN by way of New Berlin, WI. He was named first place in the Great American Song Contest, top ten in the NSAI/CMT Song Contest, and recently had his song Turn featured on Netflix’s Virgin River.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3. Boro Brew Boogie Jamboree
Saturday, July 9, 1:00pm
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery
Join Mayday Brewery, local artists, and musicians for the Boro Brew Boogie Jamboree! Artists include: Ryan Frizzell, Meagan Armes, Corey Tucker, E. Roy Lee, Jessica Sauls, Jeff Davis, David Adkins, Melissa Scott, Casey Sheffield, and NEWK. There will also be various bands starting at 4:00pm until 8:00pm. Table of Cuba food truck will also be onsite!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
4. Summer 1862: A Hot Time in Murfreesboro
Saturday, July 9, 11:00am-3:30pm
3501 Old Nashville Hway, Murfreesboro, TN
Stones River National Battlefield
The Civil War came to Murfreesboro in the summer of 1862. The opening of the season found the town living under an uneasy but peaceful occupation by a small Union force. Things got hotter in July as gunfire rang out in the city streets during a Confederate raid that briefly recaptured the town. Another occupation by even more soldiers in blue followed the departure of the raiders only to see the town free of almost any military presence as summer turned to fall. Listen as a ranger shares the stories of Murfreesboro’s tumultuous summer in 1862 using quotes from soldiers and civilians. Each program will include a musket firing demonstration.
For more information and to view timeslots, click here.
5. Avenue Q Musical
July 9-24, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm
110 W College St, Murfreesboro, TN
The Center for the Arts
The laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it’s clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood. The play is Rated R for language, adult content and adult situations.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.