Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Just Crafting Around Craft Fair

Saturday, July 9, 10:00am-5:00pm

315 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

Lane Agri Park

Join Victory Designs for their 1st Just Crafting Around Craft Fair event. Come and shop lots of local handmade items from local vendors and artisans. There will be various fun and unique items, great for gifts or any occasion, to choose from, as well as food and drinks!

For more information and to stay up to date, click here.