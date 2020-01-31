Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. 3rd Annual Handmade Market
WHAT: This is an all-handmade craft fair featuring 80+ vendors, including full-service food vendors! Every vendor is a local artisan with handmade items (no direct sales/resales). Free admission! Plus, there will be door prizes for the first 50 customers.
WHEN: Saturday, February 1, 10am – 4pm
WHERE: Mid-Tn EXPO, 1660 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro
2. 2020 Chili, Dessert & Cornbread cookoff
WHAT: Everyone is welcome to participate! Awards will be given to the top 3 contestants in each division. All entries should be brought to the dealership between 10am and noon. Judging will begin promptly at noon. Prizes will be awarded at 2pm. Please bring your Chili in a crock pot. All crock Pots, pans, dishes and utensils should be picked up no later than 3pm the day of the event.
WHEN: Saturday, February 1, 10am – 3pm
WHERE: Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro, 2250 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro
3. 3rd Annual Super Bowling Bash
WHAT: It’s BACK!!! The 3rd Annual Super BOWLing Bash!!! FREE Bowling on Sunday from 5pm – 11pm at Murfreesboro Strike & Spare. All you have to do is pay for shoes. Limited availability so reserve your lanes TODAY!! For more information, please visit the website.
WHEN: Sunday, February 2, 5pm – 11pm
WHERE: Murfreesboro Strike & Spare, 941 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro
4. Lego Junior Maker
WHAT: Legos have been a long time toy for many children, but more recently they’ve also been used to build things like robots and other cool functional and practical tools. Kick off your knowledge of building with legos at Linebaugh Library this Saturday morning. Bring your imagination and creativity to life with a fun LEGO build! Free for ages 4-12.
WHEN: Saturday, February 1, 10am – 11am
WHERE: Linebaugh Library, 105 W Vine St, Murfreesboro
5. La Vergne Winter Formal
WHAT: The City of La Vergne invites you and your family to this year’s Winter Formal. The event will be held at Roy Waldron Elementary.
There will be music, dancing, desserts, and a chance to take pictures in the photo booth. Everyone is welcome to attend, not just La Vergne residents. This year’s theme is “Making Memories.”
Pre-sale tickets will be available for $3 starting January 21st. They can be purchased Monday through Friday from 8am – 4:30pm at Parks and Recreation (294 Sand Hill Road, La Vergne, TN 37086). Tickets will also be sold at the dance for $5.
For additional details, contact Parks & Recreation at (615) 793-3224.
WHEN: Saturday, February 1 from 2-4 p
WHERE: Roy L Waldron Elementary, 125 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne