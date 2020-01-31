Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

5. La Vergne Winter Formal

WHAT: The City of La Vergne invites you and your family to this year’s Winter Formal. The event will be held at Roy Waldron Elementary.

There will be music, dancing, desserts, and a chance to take pictures in the photo booth. Everyone is welcome to attend, not just La Vergne residents. This year’s theme is “Making Memories.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available for $3 starting January 21st. They can be purchased Monday through Friday from 8am – 4:30pm at Parks and Recreation (294 Sand Hill Road, La Vergne, TN 37086). Tickets will also be sold at the dance for $5.

For additional details, contact Parks & Recreation at (615) 793-3224.

WHEN: Saturday, February 1 from 2-4 p

WHERE: Roy L Waldron Elementary, 125 Floyd Mayfield Dr, La Vergne