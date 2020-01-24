Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Coffee and Brunch with the Paperback Posse

WHAT: Join the Paperback Posse at Just Love Coffee for some book talk and some new year sharing. They’ll be talking about their favorite authors. Enjoy the Bonus Icebreaker activity – book swap (bring a book by one of your favorite authors -wrapped- to swap during a white elephant type game). Play a game or 2 for prizes, and have fun with our book loving friends!

WHEN: Saturday, January 25, 9:30am – 11:30am

WHERE: Just Love Coffee, 2863 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro