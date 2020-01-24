Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Coffee and Brunch with the Paperback Posse
WHAT: Join the Paperback Posse at Just Love Coffee for some book talk and some new year sharing. They’ll be talking about their favorite authors. Enjoy the Bonus Icebreaker activity – book swap (bring a book by one of your favorite authors -wrapped- to swap during a white elephant type game). Play a game or 2 for prizes, and have fun with our book loving friends!
WHEN: Saturday, January 25, 9:30am – 11:30am
WHERE: Just Love Coffee, 2863 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro
2. Miss Murfreesboro/Rutherford County Scholarship Pageant
WHAT: The new Miss Murfreesboro and the new Miss Rutherford County will be crowned this weekend. The event includes special guest Kerri Arnold, the reigning Miss Tennessee Volunteer.
WHEN: Saturday, January 35 from 5pm – 7pm
WHERE: Patterson Park Community Center, 521 Mercury Blvd, Murfreesboro
3. Frozen Winter Celebration
WHAT: Enjoy the frozen winter season with this epic celebration at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center! Make “snow” with your favorite characters, sing, dance, make a take-home craft and frozen experiments. Costumes are encouraged. Also, get a chance to meet and greet with the Chick-Fil-A Cow and eat a yummy chicken supper. Access to Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center Exhibit Hall and Adventure Zones included with program.
WHEN: Friday, January 24, 5pm
WHERE: 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy, Smyrna
4. Nashville Caffeine and Classics Show
WHAT: Caffeine and Classics, Streetside Classic’s monthly automotive gathering takes place on the final Saturday of every month from 9:00am until noon, Caffeine and Classics is a fun and spirited event featuring complimentary coffee, donuts and the company of fellow car enthusiasts.
WHEN: Saturday, January 25 from 9-12p
WHERE: Streetside Classics, 6000 Reliance Dr, La Vergne
5. SEBRA Extreme Bull Riding & Barrel Racing National Finals
WHAT: The Full Force Diesel SEBRA Extreme Bull Riding & Cowgirls Barrel Racing National Finals, presented by The Alley on Main, returns to Murfreesboro for two nights of edge of your seat action! Come watch the top Cowboys & Cowgirls of the SEBRA Association compete for year-end championships! Both nights include Bull Riding & Cowgirls Barrel Racing along with lots of laughter from the world renowned rodeo clown barrel man, Craig Miller. New this year, Mini Bull Riders ages 7-12 will be competing both nights. Child (11yrs & under) $12.00, GenAdm 12yrs & over $18.00
WHEN: Saturday, Jan 25 starting at 7p, doors open at 5:30pm
WHERE: Tennessee Miller Coliseum, 304 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro