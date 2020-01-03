Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

5. Vision Board Party

WHAT: Dream It. Believe It. Do It.

‘Tis the season to make our personal and business goals for 2020 so why not have fun while doing it? What is a vision board, you ask? A vision board is something that you create that includes photos and words that reflect what you hope to achieve within the year.

All supplies are provided, mimosas, snacks, girly time & it’s only $20/person!

This party is limited to the first 20 gals that purchase a ticket!

WHEN: Saturday, January 5, 1p – 4p

WHERE: The Exchange Boutique, 224 W Main Street, Murfreesboro