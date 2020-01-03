Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. 18th Annual Polar Bear Plunge
WHAT: Be Bold! Be Cold! Kick start your New Year by plunging into the Boro Beach pool at Sports*Com! Entry fee: one non-perishable food item for Green House Ministries
Register in the gym at Sports*Com which will be transformed into an Arctic Adventure complete with games, inflatables and hot chocolate. At 10:00 a.m., plungers and spectators will make the cold trek outdoors to enjoy the refreshing frigid water. T-shirts to commemorate your questionable actions will be available for purchase on site at the event.
This event is for all ages.
WHEN: Saturday, January 4, 8:30a-11a
WHERE: Murfreesboro Sports Com, 2310 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro
2. Lego Junior Maker
WHAT: Bring your imagination and creativity to life with a fun LEGO build at the Linebaugh Library! Free for ages 4-12.
WHEN: Saturday, January 4, 10a – 11a
WHERE: Linebaugh Public Library, 105 W Vine St, Murfreesboro
3. Who is Hibernating?
WHAT: Kids can learn all about hibernating animals at this educational event! Ages 4 and up, Free.
WHEN: Saturday, January 4, 2:30p – 3:30p
WHERE: Outdoor Murfreesboro, 697 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro
4. Brush Bots
WHAT: Brushbots are a simple, fun type of robot that you can build out of arts and crafts materials. They are easy to build and you do not need any previous experience with robotics. You can build them yourself, build two robots with a friend and race them against each other, or even make them sumo wrestle!
WHEN: Saturday, January 4 from 1-2p
WHERE: Technology Engagement Center, 306 Minerva Dr, Murfreesboro
5. Vision Board Party
WHAT: Dream It. Believe It. Do It.
‘Tis the season to make our personal and business goals for 2020 so why not have fun while doing it? What is a vision board, you ask? A vision board is something that you create that includes photos and words that reflect what you hope to achieve within the year.
All supplies are provided, mimosas, snacks, girly time & it’s only $20/person!
This party is limited to the first 20 gals that purchase a ticket!
WHEN: Saturday, January 5, 1p – 4p
WHERE: The Exchange Boutique, 224 W Main Street, Murfreesboro