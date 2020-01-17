Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Power Together Women’s March
WHAT: Women’s March Tennessee Power Together, an affiliate of the national Women’s March, will host its annual mobilization on Saturday, Jan. 18 in Rutherford County at the geographic center of the state.
There really is something for everyone: if you can’t or don’t want to march, the event headquarters will provide people with a place to gather and build power together with phonebanking, textbanking, writing postcards/letters to elected officials, participating in a digital march using social media, creating art together, and relational organizing activities!
WHEN: Saturday, January 18, 9a – 3p
WHERE: Workshops at Walnut House, 116 N Walnut St., Murfreesboro; rally at Civic Plaza, 111 West Vine St., Murfreesboro
2. Child Safety Seat Inspection & Book Giveaway
WHAT: The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and The Woman’s Club of Murfreesboro is hosting a community event. The event includes a child safety seat inspection, children’s book give away, light refreshments and readings by a special guest.
Readings by Special Guest
WHEN: Saturday, January 18, 10a – 1p
WHERE: MFRD Station 4, 1321 Medical Center Pkwy
3. SkateCenter West Adult
WHAT: This is an adults only roller skating session. Jam to the best skating music from DJ Chris Nelson and skate the night away.
Admission: $10.00 (tax included) Any skate rental (quad/inline/or speed) $3.00 extra
Event is 18 and up ONLY !
WHEN: Sunday, January 19, 6p – 10p
WHERE: Skate Center West, 849 W. College St, Murfreesboro
4. Long Hunter State Park Hike
WHAT: Get outside this weekend with Outdoor Murfreesboro for a hike at Long Hunter State Park. Participants will take the Long Hunter Loop along Couchville Lake and then hike the dirt trail to Bryant’s Grove and back. This easy to moderate-rated hike will be about 6 miles total. The 6-mile hike is rated easy to moderate. Sinkholes and cedar glades are just a few cool features you will see on this interpretive hike! For ages 10+. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. More information here.
WHEN: Saturday, January 18, 8a – 4p
WHERE: Departs from Wilderness Station, 697 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro
5. 2nd Annual Beard Competition and Celebration
WHAT: Mayday Brewery is hosting its 2nd annual beard competition. This year, Mayday Brewering is partnering with Hunters for the Hungry to raise money to feed our fellow Tennesseans through hunting! They will have some awesome prizes, 24 beers on tap, and lots of cool facial hair and friends so even if you’re not competing come hang out!
Tickets are only needed for competitors, viewers do not need a ticket. This year’s categories include: 1. Partial 2. Mustache 3. Women’s 4. Creative 5. Full Beard Over 6 in 6. Full Beard Under 6 in 7. Five O’Clock Shadow
WHEN: Saturday, January 18, 6p
WHERE: MAyday Brewery, 521 Old Salem Highway, Murfreesboro