Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Power Together Women’s March

WHAT: Women’s March Tennessee Power Together, an affiliate of the national Women’s March, will host its annual mobilization on Saturday, Jan. 18 in Rutherford County at the geographic center of the state.

There really is something for everyone: if you can’t or don’t want to march, the event headquarters will provide people with a place to gather and build power together with phonebanking, textbanking, writing postcards/letters to elected officials, participating in a digital march using social media, creating art together, and relational organizing activities!

WHEN: Saturday, January 18, 9a – 3p

WHERE: Workshops at Walnut House, 116 N Walnut St., Murfreesboro; rally at Civic Plaza, 111 West Vine St., Murfreesboro