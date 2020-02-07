Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Cookie and Beer Pairings
WHAT: Do you love cookies, specifically Girl Scout cookies? Can’t wait for the cookie selling season to start to get your fill? Have you always wondered what beers to make a delicious pairing? Join Mayday Brewery for a fun and enjoyable evening pairing delicious Girl Scout Cookies with some signature craft brews for this special event. Cost is $20 which includes 8 cookies and 4- 5oz. Beers
WHEN: Saturday, February 8, 2p – 4p
WHERE: Mayday Brewery, 521 Old Salem Rd., Murfreesboro
2. Murfreesboro Anime and Comic Kon
WHAT: Murfreesboro Anime and Comic Kon(Mack) is beginning its 10th year at Doubletree Hotel in a new compact, one day schedule for the price of $5.00. College students, military, police, fire, rescue, doctors and nurses and their families all free with ID. Special guests include: Aaron Brewster with credits in Avengers Endgame, Captain America: Civil War, Walking Dead, Godzilla, over 30 total roles will be signing items you bring him for FREE; Sam Payne the artist of Archie and Josie & the Pussycats; D. Alan Lewis an award winning Author of over 20 Books & Stories, and Dimitri Walker one of the BEST selling Artists in the Country! There’s also 8 new Dealers to the show including THOUSANDS of Comic Books ( from 1.00 to 10,000.00) , Toys, Pops, Knives & Swords, Movie Posters , Anime & Manga ,Record Albums, Magic, Yu Gi Oh, Pokemon, and MORE! Please tell EVERYONE you know about the show and helping MACK grow for now and in the future! Pay at the door.
WHEN: Saturday, February 8, 10a – 4p
WHERE: Double Tree Hotel, 1850 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro
3. Raptor Day
WHAT: Join Wilderness Station to celebrate these master predators of the sky! All ages. There are two different time slots, so take your pick!
10:00a – 10:45a Hawk and Owl Presentation and Photo Op with birds
2:00p – 2:45p Hawk and Owl Presentation and Photo Op with birds
WHEN: Saturday, February 8 starting at 10a and 2p
WHERE: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park, 697 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro
4. Children’s Book Launch
WHAT: Get a first peek at a new book as the Rutherford Library System comes together to celebrate the launch of Milly and Roots – The Headscarf. There will be arts and crafts, reading of the book, face painting, cookie decorating, and of course book signing at the event to keep you and the little ones entertained. For families with children.
WHEN: Sunday, February 9, 2p – 4p
WHERE: Technology Engagement Center, 306 Minerva Dr, Murfreesboro
5. Tween and Teen Scene Escape
WHAT: Have you played an escape game before and love it? Or do you enjoy solving clues to a puzzle? Do you like having fun in a time crunch? Come to Smyrna Public Library and see if you can break out of the escape game! Registration is required. Call the Smyrna Public Library to register. Ages 12-18
WHEN: Saturday, February 8 starting at 2p
WHERE: Smyrna Public Library, 500 Enon Spring Rd, Smyrna