Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

3. Raptor Day

WHAT: Join Wilderness Station to celebrate these master predators of the sky! All ages. There are two different time slots, so take your pick!

10:00a – 10:45a Hawk and Owl Presentation and Photo Op with birds

2:00p – 2:45p Hawk and Owl Presentation and Photo Op with birds

WHEN: Saturday, February 8 starting at 10a and 2p

WHERE: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park, 697 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro