Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Stilettos & Stories
Friday, February 4, 8:00pm- 11:00pm
116 N. Walnut St, Murfreesboro, TN
Walnut House Event Venue & Recording Studio
Three amazing women. Two hours of music and stories behind them. One night only. AWALL Media and Two Martini Music presents: Stilettos and Stories. Rebecca Lee Daniels, Adara Kay and Gabrielle Metz. Intimately performing in The Main Hall of The Walnut House in Murfreesboro, TN
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2. 4th Annual Handmade Market
Saturday, February 5, 10:00am – 4:00pm
1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mid- TN Expo
This is an all-handmade craft fair! Every vendor is a local artisan with handmade items (no direct sales/resales). This is a free admission event that will have 80+ vendors, including full service food vendors. There will also be door prizes at 10am for the first customers (get there early to beat the line!) This is an all indoor event so it will happen rain or shine. Vendors take cash and cards, but please be prepared with cash in case service doesn’t work for card transactions. There are two ATM’s nearby the venue as well.
For more information, click here.
3. Lunar New Year Celebration
Sunday, February 6, 11:00am-4:00pm
502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Discovery Center at Murfree Spring
Join the team at Discovery Center for their annual Lunar New Year free day! Learn, experience and participate in the traditions of the Lunar New Year, as they celebrate the Year of the Tiger and explore the culture and arts of China and East Asia. Sponsored by the Nissan Foundation and in partnership with the Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville (CAAN). Special activities of the day include: Chinese zodiac folktale and coloring sheets, Year of the Tiger craft, Tangram lantern activity, red envelope craft, New Year lantern riddle scavenger hunt, and fire and floating lantern demonstrations.
For more information, click here.
4. Charcuterie & Beer Pairing
Sunday, February 6, 2:00pm
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery
The staff of Mayday Brewery is bringing you the Salty Sisters for this special Charcuterie & Beer Pairing. The class is $72 and includes a sampler of four 5oz. beers and each participant will have the option of: 3 meats, 3 to 4 cheeses, fruit, nuts, crackers, and sweet treats. You will learn how to make your very own charcuterie board or box for your future get togethers!
For more information, click here.
5. Succulent Heart Topiary
Sunday February 6, 2:00pm-4:00pm
410 W. Lytle St, Murfreesboro, TN
Brass Horn Coffee
Enjoy an afternoon with your BFF or your partner and learn how to make a Succulent Heart Topiary. All materials, plants, frame and decorative elements will be provided with the purchase of admission. Everyone in attendance will receive 20% off additional items the day of the event and other coupons for future purchases! If coming as a couple, and you would only need 1 heart – you only have to purchase 1 ticket. If you would like each person in your party to have their own heart topiary each person will need their own ticket.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.