Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

2. 4th Annual Handmade Market

Saturday, February 5, 10:00am – 4:00pm

1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

Mid- TN Expo

This is an all-handmade craft fair! Every vendor is a local artisan with handmade items (no direct sales/resales). This is a free admission event that will have 80+ vendors, including full service food vendors. There will also be door prizes at 10am for the first customers (get there early to beat the line!) This is an all indoor event so it will happen rain or shine. Vendors take cash and cards, but please be prepared with cash in case service doesn’t work for card transactions. There are two ATM’s nearby the venue as well.

For more information, click here.