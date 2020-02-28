Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Tom Petty Tribute: The Petty Junkies Live at Hop Springs
WHAT: The Petty Junkies are comprised of award-winning musicians who have performed with Garth Brooks, Peter Frampton, Keith Urban, Eric Clapton, Chris Cornell, Reba and more! They perform the music of Tom Petty to sheer perfection!
Doors open at 6:30-seating is limited so reserve your seats now!
General admission tickets are $15 in advance and reserved seating is $25.
WHEN: Saturday, February 29, 7:30pm – 10:30pm
WHERE: Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro
2. Free Yoga at CoreLife Eatery
WHAT: Flow with Lyndi this Saturday, as CoreLife Eatery welcomes back FREE #CoreLifeEvents Saturdays. Join for free vinyasa yoga flow class. In Vinyasa, each movement is linked to your breath. Flowing freely from pose to pose, vinyasa yoga will almost always include Sun Salutations. In this class, you will warm up this way and the flow will add on layers to each salutation, focusing on alignment of body and breath. All levels welcome!
Stick around after class, and enjoy a warm broth bowl, or any other dish. All participants will receive 50% off their bowl!
WHEN: Saturday, February 29, 10am – 10:45am
WHERE: CoreLife Eatery, 2330 Medical Center Pkwy, Suite E, Murfreesboro
3. Wedding Dresses Through the Decades at Oaklands Mansion
WHAT: This is the last weekend to see the Wedding Dresses Through the Decades exhibit at Oaklands Mansion.
About the exhibit:
Stories of our community will come to life through wedding gowns on display at Oaklands Mansion. Step back into time and experience the common threads that weave our lives together as we explore women’s history, fashion history, cultural history and the history of our community. Over fifty gowns will be placed on loan and exhibited, most for the first time. The “Wedding Dresses Through the Decades” exhibit in Maney Hall at Oaklands Mansion will takes place through March 1, 2020.
Vintage gowns from the past 100 years will be on display along with brides’ photos and stories from their wedding day. During this exhibit, guests will have the rare opportunity to view items from, not only the museum’s collection, but also elegant and fashionable wedding dresses worn by ladies from Murfreesboro and around the country. Also on exhibit this year are wedding ring quilts on loan from members of our community.
WHEN: Friday, February 28 & Saturday, February 29, 10am – 4pm & Sunday, March 1, 1pm – 4pm
WHERE: Oaklands Mansion, 900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro
4. 3 Year Celebration Make & Take at Board & Brush
WHAT: Board & Brush is hosting a make & take to celebrate being open for three years! There are four Tennessee designs to choose from. All ages are welcome!
You must register and pay in advance! The boards will be stained, but you’ll be able to paint them any color!
You get to choose all the colors for this project.
ONE PAINTER per project. If you have additional family members who are not painting, they will not be able to come into the studio due to space and fire code safety!
WHEN: Sunday, March 1, 10am – 1pm
WHERE: Board & Brush, 1500 Medical Center Parkway Suite 1E, Murfreesboro
5. Get a Clue Event Feat. InvestiGators
WHAT: Introducing the InvestiGators, a new graphic novel series about super spies who uncover clues and crack cases—perfect for fans of Dog Man and Diary of a Wimpy Kid! This event includes activities, a mystery game, and giveaways.
WHEN: Saturday, February 29, 2pm – 3pm
WHERE: Barnes & Noble, 2615 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro