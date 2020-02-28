Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

3. Wedding Dresses Through the Decades at Oaklands Mansion

WHAT: This is the last weekend to see the Wedding Dresses Through the Decades exhibit at Oaklands Mansion.

About the exhibit:

Stories of our community will come to life through wedding gowns on display at Oaklands Mansion. Step back into time and experience the common threads that weave our lives together as we explore women’s history, fashion history, cultural history and the history of our community. Over fifty gowns will be placed on loan and exhibited, most for the first time. The “Wedding Dresses Through the Decades” exhibit in Maney Hall at Oaklands Mansion will takes place through March 1, 2020.

Vintage gowns from the past 100 years will be on display along with brides’ photos and stories from their wedding day. During this exhibit, guests will have the rare opportunity to view items from, not only the museum’s collection, but also elegant and fashionable wedding dresses worn by ladies from Murfreesboro and around the country. Also on exhibit this year are wedding ring quilts on loan from members of our community.

WHEN: Friday, February 28 & Saturday, February 29, 10am – 4pm & Sunday, March 1, 1pm – 4pm

WHERE: Oaklands Mansion, 900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro