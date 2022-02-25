Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1. Paint Your Own Pet
Sunday, February 27, 2:00pm-5:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkway, Ste. 1750, Murfreesboro, TN
Join the artists of Painting with a Twist for a special custom art class! When reserving your spot for Paint Your Own Pet, please email the studio the photo of your pet you would like to paint at least 24 hours prior to the start of class. There can only be one pet per canvas. Headshots turn out best! They will sketch your pet and recommend the paint palette. The way your pet appears in the photo will be how they appear in the painting. Crop the photo to your liking and inform them of any special requests! This class has a unique format. It is primarily self-guided with instruction from artists moving around the class. Don’t worry- they will demonstrate techniques!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2. Chili Cookoff Fundraiser
Saturday, February 26, 2:00pm
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery
Are you ready to show off your Chili cooking skills? Or are you one who just likes to taste others’ cooking skills? Either way, you will want to be at Mayday Brewery for the Chili Cookoff this Saturday. If you just love chili or supporting a good cause, join the Murfreesboro community from 2:00pm-4:00pm to indulge in some award-winning chili! Proceeds from chili cook-off will benefit Operation Stand Down. You can enjoy unlimited samples for $10!
For more information, click here.
3. Nature in the Wild Art Show & Fair at the Wilderness Station
Saturday, February 26, 10:00am-4am
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Art inspired by nature by many local artists will be on display and for sale during this all day event at the Wilderness Station. Art demonstrations will be performed throughout the day. For all ages. Free!
For more information, click here.
4. 2022 African Dance Class Series
Sunday, February 27, 2:00pm-3:00pm
2223 Northwest Broad St, Ste. F, Murfreesboro, TN
4.0 Movement Studios
Come explore the West African culture through movement, dance, and sweat in 4.0 Movement’s community dance class series. All ages are welcome! Come dance in unity! Coach LaLa will be leading this upbeat and fun class on Sunday.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5. Online Art Class with Palak Studioink
Saturday, February 26, 11:00am-12:00pm
Palak Studioink Zoom Classes
Murfreesboro, TN
This free painting class is open for all ages. You are welcome to this class as a beginner or an “expert.” This class will be doing a painting on nature and learning how to blend colors. Palak will be walking you through a few techniques to make blending easier. She has different versions of the same painting so it suits all ages. Things that will be needed for this class are: a pencil, eraser, sharpener, paper (thick paper if possible), watercolors or acrylic colors, brushes, and rough cloth (to clean brushes). Feel free to join the class with whatever materials you have handy and you can still learn a few bits.
For more information and to reserve your spot, click here.