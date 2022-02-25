Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Paint Your Own Pet

Sunday, February 27, 2:00pm-5:00pm

2615 Medical Center Pkway, Ste. 1750, Murfreesboro, TN

Join the artists of Painting with a Twist for a special custom art class! When reserving your spot for Paint Your Own Pet, please email the studio the photo of your pet you would like to paint at least 24 hours prior to the start of class. There can only be one pet per canvas. Headshots turn out best! They will sketch your pet and recommend the paint palette. The way your pet appears in the photo will be how they appear in the painting. Crop the photo to your liking and inform them of any special requests! This class has a unique format. It is primarily self-guided with instruction from artists moving around the class. Don’t worry- they will demonstrate techniques!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.