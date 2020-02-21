Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

4. Grand Opening of New Playground at Veterans Memorial Park

WHAT: After weeks of work, the new playground at Veterans Memorial Park is ready to be opened to the public.

Parks and Recreation staff will be at the new play structure at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, for the ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday. Everyone is invited to attend.

There are two new structures for 2-5 year olds and 5-12 year olds. In addition to the traditional slides and swings, there will be a 19-foot tall rope climber, a 40-foot zip line and an all-inclusive merry go round that will be easily accessible to kids with disabilities. The new swing set and benches around the play area are still under construction.

Learn more here.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb 22, 10am

WHERE: 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne