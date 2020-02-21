Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. 2020 Southern Equine Expo
WHAT: The Eighth Annual Southern Equine Expo returns to the Tennessee Miller Coliseum in Murfreesboro this weekend. The event features quality clinics presented by nationally known horsemen, educational seminars, hands-on demonstrations, and shopping from over 85 vendors. Southern Equine Expo is dedicated to improving the care of horses through education of their owners.
WHEN: Friday, February 21 – Sunday, February 23. Schedule of Events Here.
WHERE: Tennessee Miller Coliseum, 304 West Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro
2. Cooking for Myself: A Prep Course for Young Adults
WHAT: This is a three-hour hands-on cooking course for young adults who would like to fine-tune their kitchen skills as they become more independent. Jr. Chefs will attain a greater appreciation for the world of food, meal planning, knife skills, budget cooking and making use of what they already have in their fridge & pantry. This class is for young adults ages 11-18. Menu: Mastering the Egg: Poached, Fried, Omelette Rotisserie Chicken 3 Ways: Baked Chicken Nachos, Chicken Pot Pie, Spinach & Chicken Pinwheel Puffs Dark Chocolate Trail Mix Energy Treats Mighty Bites (Protein Packed Grab & Go Bites- great for Snacks & Breakfast).
WHEN: Saturday, February 16, 6p – 9p
WHERE: The Curious Kitchen, 1602 W Northfield Blvd #2, Murfreesboro
3. Steely Dan & Chicago Tributes live at Hop Springs
WHAT: The music of Steely Dan with Twelve against Nature and the music of Chicago with Make Me Smile! All ages welcome and seating is first come first serve. All tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Come celebrate the music of Steely Dan & Chicago with some of Nashville’s most skilled and respected musicians!
WHEN: Saturday, February 22, doors open at 6:30pm, music from 7:30pm to 10:30pm
WHERE: Hop Springs Beer Park, 6790 John Bragg Hwy., Murfreesboro
4. Grand Opening of New Playground at Veterans Memorial Park
WHAT: After weeks of work, the new playground at Veterans Memorial Park is ready to be opened to the public.
Parks and Recreation staff will be at the new play structure at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, for the ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday. Everyone is invited to attend.
There are two new structures for 2-5 year olds and 5-12 year olds. In addition to the traditional slides and swings, there will be a 19-foot tall rope climber, a 40-foot zip line and an all-inclusive merry go round that will be easily accessible to kids with disabilities. The new swing set and benches around the play area are still under construction.
WHEN: Saturday, Feb 22, 10am
WHERE: 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne
5. Grey’s Anatomy Trivia at Mayday Brewery
WHAT: Are you a Grey’s Anatomy buff? Grab a group of friends and test your Grey’s trivia at Mayday Brewery.
WHEN: Saturday, February 22, 7pm – 8pm
WHERE: Mayday Brewery, 521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro