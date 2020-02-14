Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

4. The Trouble with Love

WHAT: Written by playwright Ronnie Meek, “The Trouble With Love” is a romantic comedy of timeless humor involving mistaken identities and large characters. Hardcastle wants his daughter Kate to marry Marlowe, the son of Sir Charles Marlowe. Mrs. Hardcastle wants Tony, her son by a previous marriage, to marry his cousin Constance. Kate finds Marlowe aloof and boring. Marlowe finds Kate intimidating and boring. Constance wants to marry Hastings. Hastings wants to marry Constance. Tony doesn’t want to marry anybody. Then there are the family jewels. And an inheritance. It all comes to a head after a practical joke goes awry in this hilarious two-act play based on Oliver Goldmith’s classic comedy of manners, “She Stoops to Conquer.”

“THE TROUBLE WITH LOVE” runs February 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, & March 1. For tickets, go to www.springhousetheatre.com

WHEN: Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15 at 7:30p

WHERE: Springhouse Theatre Company, 14119 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna