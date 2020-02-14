Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Family Movie at Linebaugh
WHAT: Join Linebaugh Library Saturday morning for Family Movie. There’ll be free popcorn to enjoy while you watch a sequel about a fan-favorite famous villain!
WHEN: Saturday, February 15, 10a – 11:30a
WHERE: Linebaugh Library, 105 W Vine St
2. 90’s Adult Skate Night
WHAT: Dust off those Jynco’s and wake up your Tamagotchi’s, the 90’s have taken over SkateCenter West! Come out and skate to the music of your youth because if you’re a 90’s kid, you know the 90’s were All That! 18 and older only! Admission $10.00 (with or without skates) *everyone who enters must pay admission
WHEN: Saturday, February 16, 6p – 9p
WHERE: SkateCenter West, 849 W College St, Murfreesboro
3. Black History Month Even: Eatery Food Crawl
WHAT: To celebrate Black History Month, the nonprofit organization Black Murfreesboro is hosting a food tour of visit four of Murfreesboro’s hottest black-owned eateries. Helen’s Hot Chicken, Jeff’s Family Friendly Restaurant, Morning Brew, Smokin’ Buttz and Franklin’s Fruit Tea. Meet the owners and learn about their specialty items. Seats are very limited so be sure to grab yours first! Tickets are $55 and include sample plates at each establishment and transportation via party bus.
WHEN: Saturday, February 15, 12p – 3p
WHERE: Party Bus will load at (Smokin’ Buttz) Kroger on Veterans Parkway:
4432 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro
4. The Trouble with Love
WHAT: Written by playwright Ronnie Meek, “The Trouble With Love” is a romantic comedy of timeless humor involving mistaken identities and large characters. Hardcastle wants his daughter Kate to marry Marlowe, the son of Sir Charles Marlowe. Mrs. Hardcastle wants Tony, her son by a previous marriage, to marry his cousin Constance. Kate finds Marlowe aloof and boring. Marlowe finds Kate intimidating and boring. Constance wants to marry Hastings. Hastings wants to marry Constance. Tony doesn’t want to marry anybody. Then there are the family jewels. And an inheritance. It all comes to a head after a practical joke goes awry in this hilarious two-act play based on Oliver Goldmith’s classic comedy of manners, “She Stoops to Conquer.”
“THE TROUBLE WITH LOVE” runs February 14-15, 21-22, 28-29, & March 1. For tickets, go to www.springhousetheatre.com
WHEN: Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15 at 7:30p
WHERE: Springhouse Theatre Company, 14119 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna
5. Teen Game Day
WHAT: Teen Game Day Video & Board games and refreshments for kids in middle school through high school.
WHEN: Saturday, February 15, 2p – 4p
WHERE: La Vergne Public Library, 5063 Murfreesboro Rd, La Vergne