Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

2. Paint Your Own Pet

WHAT: Painting With a Twist is hosting Paint Your Own Pet. When reserving your spot for Paint Your Own Pet, please email us the photo of your pet you would like to paint at least 24 hours prior to the start of class. ONE PET PER CANVAS. Head shots turn out best!

We will sketch your pet & recommend the paint palette. The way your pet appears in the photo will be how they appear in the painting; crop the photo to your liking and inform us of any special requests!

This class has a unique format. It is primarily self-guided with instruction from artists moving around the class. Don’t worry; we will demonstrate techniques!

WHEN: Sunday, December 29, 2pm – 5pm

WHERE: Painting With a Twist, 2615 Medical Center Pkwy, #1750, Murfreesboro