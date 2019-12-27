Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Rebel North at Puckett’s
WHAT: The band ‘Rebel North’ will take the stage at Puckett’s Murfreesboro on Saturday, December 28 for a night of live music and excellent entertainment! Call 629-201-6919 to make reservations. There is no cover charge, but tips are always appreciated.
Rebel North, a bluegrass acoustic band that brings together musical talents and ingredients from many geographical influences – from North, South, East, and West – combined into original songwriting material, as well as some of the best of traditional sounds of the past. Instruments include flat top guitar, banjo, mandolin, and electric, or upright bass. They hope to provide a modern performing style, while holding to their roots with well-blended harmonies, and family oriented entertainment. Like them on Facebook, and come see them live.
WHEN: Saturday, December 28, 7:30pm
WHERE: Puckett’s Murfreesboro, 114 N. Church St., Murfreesboro
2. Paint Your Own Pet
WHAT: Painting With a Twist is hosting Paint Your Own Pet. When reserving your spot for Paint Your Own Pet, please email us the photo of your pet you would like to paint at least 24 hours prior to the start of class. ONE PET PER CANVAS. Head shots turn out best!
We will sketch your pet & recommend the paint palette. The way your pet appears in the photo will be how they appear in the painting; crop the photo to your liking and inform us of any special requests!
This class has a unique format. It is primarily self-guided with instruction from artists moving around the class. Don’t worry; we will demonstrate techniques!
WHEN: Sunday, December 29, 2pm – 5pm
WHERE: Painting With a Twist, 2615 Medical Center Pkwy, #1750, Murfreesboro
3. Murfreesboro Kwanzaa Festival
WHAT: Enjoy African drum and dance performances, learn African dances, sample African food, get tribal face paint, shop the marketplace, and learn about the Kwanzaa principles from guest presenters. It’s FREE!
WHEN: Sunday, December 29, 2pm – 6pm
WHERE: Streetside Classics, La Vergne
4. Americana Sunday
WHAT: Americana Sunday is Murfreesboro’s best weekly Sunday hang out. Enjoy Live Music, Craft Beer, Food Truck, Wood Fire Pizza, Corn-hole, Disk golf, 83 acres of nature. Musicians and kids are welcome to participate in the open bluegrass/americana jam from 2-3:30 and open blues/rock/americana jam from 3:30-6:30. Dogs are welcome too! Free to all ages and family fun every weekend.
WHEN: Sunday, December 29, 1pm – 7pm
WHERE: Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro
5. Friends Trivia
WHAT: Mayday Brewery presents Friends Trivia. The Trivia is hosted by BrainBlast Trivia. To assure you get a seat with your team, please email Devon@maydaybrewery.com with your team name. Trivia hosted by BrainBlast Trivia. There will be prizes for the winners.
WHEN: Saturday, December 28, 7pm – 9pm
WHERE: Mayday Brewery, 521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro