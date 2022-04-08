Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings in Rutherford Weekend.
1. Spring Around the Square
Saturday, April 9, 10:00am-5:00pm
200 W. Main St, Woodbury, TN
Cannon County Courthouse
Every year local merchants hold their Spring Around the Square event where they offer special deals and sales. This event is a perfect way to find just about anything anyone could want or need along with some good conversation and fun for all ages! The Easter bunny will be there on the square as well to take pictures with everyone. The day will be kicked off with a craft fair and food trucks, so while you shop the bargains of both businesses and vendors you can also take a break and sit around the square and enjoy the company of friends and family. If you feel up to it, bring your guitar (or instrument of choice) and play a little tune too!
For more information, click here.
2. Underwater Egg Hunt and Spring Festival
Saturday, April 9, 10:00am-2:30pm
521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Patterson Park Community Center
Bring your basket or bag and see how many eggs you can collect! Children 3 and under must have a parent in the water with them. Personal flotation devices required for those who cannot swim. Register online or in person to secure you and your child’s spot!. Each session will be 30 minutes of hunting eggs and free swim followed by festival type games and snacks in the gym. Spoon/Egg Race, Sack Race, face painting and light snacks are some of the fun that can be expected!
For more information and to register, click here.
3. Adventures in Agriculture
Saturday, April 9, 10:00am-2:00pm
315 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Lane Agri-Park
Adventures in Agriculture is free to the public and full of family-friendly fun! This annual event, hosted by members and partners of the Rutherford County Agriculture Community, features many hands-on activities to teach families about agriculture’s impact on our everyday lives. Their goal is to educate the community about where their food comes from, what farmers do, and how even families that do not live on a farm can have agricultural adventures at home! Farmers will be sharing their knowledge of animals, crops, homegrown foods, handmade products, and more with parents and children. Families can explore booths, participate in games and activities, and see farm animals, farm equipment, and even fire trucks. They will be accepting canned food donations as part of our Farm Bureau Gives Back initiative for the Rutherford County Food Bank at registration. The first twenty Rutherford County teachers (with a current teacher ID) to register will receive a $20 gift certificate from a local teacher’s store and other teaching resources.
For more information, click here.
4. Easter Celebration
Saturday, April 9, 11:00am-1:00pm
1720 Old Fort Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Stones River Town Centre
Stones River Town Centre is pleased to invite families to a magical Easter Celebration on Saturday, April 9th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This FREE event will take place in the Center Court area. In addition to meeting the Easter Bunny, guests will enjoy festive music, face painting, balloon art, arts-n-crafts, a magic show, and more! The first 150 kids to register during the event will receive a goody bag. Please bring your camera to snap a memorable photo with the Easter bunny!
For more information, click here.
5. Bourbon and Bubbles Fest
Saturday, April 9, 4:00pm-8:00pm
239 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN
The Park at Harlinsdale
Bourbon & Bubbles Fest is an all inclusive beverage tasting event with Bourbon, Spirits, Wine and all kinds of Bubbles! The first year was AMAZING! Join us for the 2nd Annual event! Bourbon & Bubbles, an all inclusive beverage tasting event including Prosecco, Sparkling Wine, Beer and Seltzers may take top billing, but Wine and other Spirits will be available for tasting too! Plus live music, food and guaranteed fun!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.