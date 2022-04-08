Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

1. Spring Around the Square

Saturday, April 9, 10:00am-5:00pm

200 W. Main St, Woodbury, TN

Cannon County Courthouse

Every year local merchants hold their Spring Around the Square event where they offer special deals and sales. This event is a perfect way to find just about anything anyone could want or need along with some good conversation and fun for all ages! The Easter bunny will be there on the square as well to take pictures with everyone. The day will be kicked off with a craft fair and food trucks, so while you shop the bargains of both businesses and vendors you can also take a break and sit around the square and enjoy the company of friends and family. If you feel up to it, bring your guitar (or instrument of choice) and play a little tune too!

For more information, click here.