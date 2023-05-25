Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Memorial Day Weekend

Here are five things to do in Rutherford County for Memorial Day weekend!
1Memorial Day Bash at Boro Beach
Monday, May 29, 2023 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Sports*Com Boro Beach
2310 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN
Memorial Day Bash at Boro Beach is set for Monday, May 29. Enjoy a day of swimming, music, fun and prizes at Boro Beach! For all ages. Admission will be $7 for adults and $5 for youth, senior, and military.
Learn more here.
2Memorial Day Weekend Thai Laos Food Fair
Saturday, May 27, 2023, 11 a.m. – Sunday, May 28, 2023, 4 p.m.
Wat Amphawan of America
4880 Barfield Crescent Rd Murfreesboro, TN
Come enjoy all the tasty Thai-Laos cuisine you can eat at this family food fair! From wonton soup to pad thai to red curry, over 30 food items will be listed on the menu. There will also be a bounce house, Thai dancing and vendors. Entry fee is $30 and kids under 10 can eat for free.
Learn more here.
3Memorial Day Bikes, Brews, & BBQ
Saturday May 27, 2023 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro
2250 NW Broad St., Murfreesboro, TN 37129
This Memorial Day celebration will be filled with motorcycles, beer, BBQ, and heartfelt remembrance. There will also be a Receipt Drop Contest. Through May 27th, for every purchase made at Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro during this period, you will receive an entry. One lucky winner will be chosen at the event on May 27th and awarded a fabulous prize.
Learn more here.
4Memorial Day Service at Stones River National Cemetery
Sunday May 28, 2023, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Stones River National Battlefield
3501 Old Nashville Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Visitors are invited to gather at the national cemetery rostrum to remember the sacrifices of soldiers from the past and present. The event will include patriotic music and a wreath laying ceremony.
Learn more here.
5Memorial Day Run
Monday, May 29, 2023 7 a.m.
La Vergne City Hall
5093 Murfreesboro Rd, La Vergne, TN
You are invited to honor our Nation’s fallen military heroes. Run or walk on Memorial Day, while honoring the fallen through purposeful steps at the Hurricane Creek Greenway, enduring remembrance of over 65,000 fallen service members, and learning their stories. Refreshments will be served following the run.
Register here.