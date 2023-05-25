Rutherford Weekend: 5 Things to do This Memorial Day Weekend

3 Memorial Day Bikes, Brews, & BBQ

Saturday May 27, 2023 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro

2250 NW Broad St., Murfreesboro, TN 37129

This Memorial Day celebration will be filled with motorcycles, beer, BBQ, and heartfelt remembrance. There will also be a Receipt Drop Contest. Through May 27th, for every purchase made at Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro during this period, you will receive an entry. One lucky winner will be chosen at the event on May 27th and awarded a fabulous prize.

