Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Hispanic Heritage Day
Saturday, September 25, 9:00am-3:00pm
502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Discovery Center at Murfree Springs
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month by exploring the traditions of Hispanic culture at the Discovery Center! Special activities include: Tennessee Philharmonic Woodwind Quartet – Latin Performance, Growing Great: Bilingual Story Time and Planting Activity, Hispanic Family Foundation Dancers, If/Then Hispanic Women in STEAM Highlights and Activities, Papel Picado, Mexican Folk Art Clay Pendant, and Nazca Line Art and an all day Hispanic Country Map Scavenger Hunt. Admission on Saturday is free!
For more information and to view the schedule of events, click here.
2. The Music Man
Saturday, September 25, 7:30pm -9:30pm
14119 Old Nashville Hway, Smyrna, TN
Springhouse Theatre Company
Springhouse Theatre does plays that delight, provoke and inspire. In addition to their regular season on the main stage, they also have a blackbox theatre where they produce somewhat more edgy and/or less commercially viable works. For those interested, they also conduct Drama Camps in the summer for grades 1-12 and provide various educational opportunities for adults throughout the year. Their current show is one that some say improved with age. Meredith Willson’s The Music Man was the Tony Award-winning Best Musical of 1957, but it is still as meaningful, delightful, and creative today as it was 64 years ago. The music continues to be catchy, fun, accessible, and moving. The story of a fast-talking con man coming to a Mayberry-esque small town only to find that reality can be both hard and lovely is one that bears retelling again and again. The Music Man is filled with eccentric characters and song after song that audiences will find themselves humming or singing for days after the curtain falls. This is the last weekend to catch the show!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3. Oktoberfest
Saturday, September 25 3:00pm-7:00pm
900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Oaklands Mansion
Oaklands Mansion, along with presenting sponsor First Bank, is hosting its 7th Annual Oktoberfest. The Knott Brothers band will take the stage on the front porch of the mansion at 4:00. Sample German fare and several local food trucks will be onsite including FitzWilly’s with a unique Oktoberfest-inspired menu. Another local favorite, My Roots Curbside Culinary, will join Oktoberfest for the first time to offer their handcrafted gourmet items. Catarina’s food truck is a mobile restaurant serving Mexican-inspired tacos, quesadilla and other dishes. Silver Hill Medical Clinic will provide free water at their Hydration Station. Oktoberfest is held outdoors on the grounds of Oaklands Mansion and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets. All tickets must be purchased in advance. Admission for craft beer drinkers (ages 21 & up) $40. Admission for designated drivers (ages 17 & up) $20. Children and students ages 16 & under are free. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4. Maker’s Market Art/Craft Fair- It’s Finally Fall!
Saturday, September 25, 9:00am-1:00pm
410 W Lytle St, Murfreesboro, TN
Brass Horn Coffee Roasters
The weather is starting to cool down so that only means one thing: it’s time for another art and craft fair outside! This year, Brass Horn Coffee is hosting the market agai. The Maker’s Market is all about hosting vendors that create unique and original items that shoppers won’t find anywhere else! At the last event, the market had vendors that sold original art, handmade soaps, teas, crochet items, succulents, unique clothing items, and so much more.
This is a free event.
For more information, click here
5. Pilgrimage
Saturday, September 25-Sunday September 26
239 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN
The Farm at Harlinsdale
Each year Pilgrimage develops new elements to continue to create a music festival with the mission to grow and evolve each year. In 2017 Pilgrimage introduced Farm to Turn-Table, a food truck park with plenty of shade, seating, food trucks and activities that made it an event in itself. Pilgrimage has always presented itself as family friendly which means kids are welcomed and encouraged to experience festival culture at a young age. Specifically, at the Lil’ Pilgrims Area with Grammy award winning producer, Ralph Covert, kids experience numerous activities, renowned artists, and are presented musical talent at a high level that has underscored a commitment to the “all ages” experience. This year’s lineup is once again a fun mixture of country and rock n’ roll.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.