Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2. The Music Man

Saturday, September 25, 7:30pm -9:30pm

14119 Old Nashville Hway, Smyrna, TN

Springhouse Theatre Company

Springhouse Theatre does plays that delight, provoke and inspire. In addition to their regular season on the main stage, they also have a blackbox theatre where they produce somewhat more edgy and/or less commercially viable works. For those interested, they also conduct Drama Camps in the summer for grades 1-12 and provide various educational opportunities for adults throughout the year. Their current show is one that some say improved with age. Meredith Willson’s The Music Man was the Tony Award-winning Best Musical of 1957, but it is still as meaningful, delightful, and creative today as it was 64 years ago. The music continues to be catchy, fun, accessible, and moving. The story of a fast-talking con man coming to a Mayberry-esque small town only to find that reality can be both hard and lovely is one that bears retelling again and again. The Music Man is filled with eccentric characters and song after song that audiences will find themselves humming or singing for days after the curtain falls. This is the last weekend to catch the show!

