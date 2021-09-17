Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3. Family Float

Sunday, September 19, 1pm-3pm

1000 Espey Drive, Smyrna, TN- Shelter C (E.A. Victory Shelter)

Sharp Springs Natural Area

Enjoy an afternoon on the water. Boats, PFD’s, and paddles are provided, but sunscreen and bug spray are recommended. Make sure to bring water and wear proper clothing that can get wet – including closed-toed shoes or sandals firmly adhered to the foot. Please, no flip flops. The float will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

The event is $2 per person and for ages 5 and up.

Registration REQUIRED through Community Pass.