Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Lucky Ladd’s Pumpkin Festival
Saturday, September 18, 10am-4pm
4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN
Lucky Ladd Farms
Bring the entire family to Lucky Ladd Farms for a harvest-time experience like no other. Explore the corn maze, pick your pumpkins, and enjoy a while seeing thousands of pumpkins in different shapes, sizes and colors. Pick the perfect pumpkin for your fall, Halloween and Thanksgiving celebrations. Voted middle Tennessee’s “BEST – Fall Festival” in 2019, and named as the “#1 Pumpkin Patch” in the state,” by the Travel Channel, Lucky Ladd’s Pumpkin Festival is one of the don’t miss events of the season. Don’t forget to try one of their new pumpkin and apple cider donuts before entering the corn maze. Named as “Tennessee’s #1 Corn Maze” four years in a row. This year guests will travel through miles of winding paths in our corn maze that pay tribute to Tennessee Farm Bureau, as they celebrate being “Tennessee’s voice of agriculture for 100 years.
Purchase tickets here.
2. Greenway Art Festival
Saturday, September 18, 10am-4pm
1028 Golf Lane, Murfreesboro, TN
Old Fort Golf Course
This year’s festival will have upwards of 70+ artists as well as musical, spoken word and other performances. A kids tent will be open for the children to try their hand at various arts and crafts. We are also planning to have a collaborative art project to be announced for all participants to take part in. The Murfreesboro Laureates will be in attendance, as well, sharing from their theme for the year, “The Hope Effect”. And as always an array of food vendors, lemon aid and kettle corn will be in good supply.
This is a free event.
3. Family Float
Sunday, September 19, 1pm-3pm
1000 Espey Drive, Smyrna, TN- Shelter C (E.A. Victory Shelter)
Sharp Springs Natural Area
Enjoy an afternoon on the water. Boats, PFD’s, and paddles are provided, but sunscreen and bug spray are recommended. Make sure to bring water and wear proper clothing that can get wet – including closed-toed shoes or sandals firmly adhered to the foot. Please, no flip flops. The float will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather.
The event is $2 per person and for ages 5 and up.
Registration REQUIRED through Community Pass.
4. Wine Around the Square
Saturday, September 18, 6pm-9pm
Murfreesboro Town Square
The 10th annual Wine Around the Square with Saint Thomas Rutherford and the Power of Pink is an annual fundraiser to help fight Breast Cancer in Rutherford County and to raise awareness of the prevalent disease. The Power of Pink is a Rutherford County fundraising program for breast cancer detection and treatment. For the past 10-years, the Mission in Motion mobile unit has ensured that women across Middle Tennessee receive potentially lifesaving breast health services regardless of their insurance status. Fundraising for Wine Around the Square will help to purchase a new mobile mammography unit. Donors are helping to increase the availability and affordability of breast health services to underserved, uninsured, low-income, and minority women. Wine Around the Square Main Event tickets are $65 per person and include wine, beer, spirits as well as a buffet supper by a local restaurant.
Purchase tickets here.
5. Downtown on the Farm
Sunday, September 19, 4:30pm
900 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Oaklands Mansion
Enjoy a night under the stars at the historic Oaklands Mansion with a farm-to-table dinner with celebrated local chefs, live music and all to celebrate the local Murfreesboro community. Downtown on the Farm, presented by Locally Owned Murfreesboro, is a farm-to-table fundraising dinner served family-style featuring items sourced from local farms that will be transformed into a culinary adventure by local chefs. Attendees can choose to take their food home or dine outdoors at provided tables in Oaklands’ arboretum. The meal will be prepared by some of Murfreesboro’s finest culinary minds: The Butchareon family from Bangkok Thai Cuisine, Shawn & Christy Hackinson from The Alley on Main, Chantell Kennedy-Shehan and Matthew Joseph from Simply Pure Sweets, Mitchell Murphree from Five Senses and Steakhouse Five, and Chef Jerod Wilcher from Kingdom Cuisine Catering. Slick Pig will provide the main course of pork barbecue. The evening will start with a signature cocktail that will be served at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will be served promptly at 5:30 p.m. Money raised at the event will be used to fund LOM’s annual scholarships for students from Rutherford County in the Entrepreneurship Program within the Jones College of Business. Every ticket holder will also be given a commemorative, handmade cup made by local potters.
Purchase tickets here.