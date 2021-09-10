Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Rockin’ Art Festival

Saturday, September 11, 3:00p.m.-9:0op.m.

521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN

Mayday Brewery

Mayday Brewery is hosting an art festival that will also feature four different local rock bands. Of course, they will be serving their pizza, but food trucks will also be on site. Come out and support local artists, entertainers and enjoy a craft beer!

