Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Rockin’ Art Festival
Saturday, September 11, 3:00p.m.-9:0op.m.
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery
Mayday Brewery is hosting an art festival that will also feature four different local rock bands. Of course, they will be serving their pizza, but food trucks will also be on site. Come out and support local artists, entertainers and enjoy a craft beer!
For more information and to stay up-to-date, click here.
2. 2nd Annual Bacon Day Festival
Saturday, September 11, 11:00a.m.-7:00p.m.
120 Dejarnette Lane, Murfreesboro, TN
McKnight Park
ODell Markets invites the community to the National Bacon Day Festival. Enjoy food trucks, inflatables, craft vendors, photo booths, face painting and a mechanical pig. It is quite literally (as possible) bacon everything. Admission and parking are free.Don’t forget to grab some candied bacon and pig-shaped crayons while there
For more information and to stay up-to-date, click here.
3. Light Up the Night 2021
Friday, September 10, 6:00p.m.-9:00p.m.
900 N. Many Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Oaklands Mansion
The Child Advocacy Center is hosting the 4th Annual Light Up the Night Party to celebrate the end of the summer on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Oaklands Mansion, Murfreesboro.
The party of the season will include entertainment, dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and an amazing silent auction. Tickets are $100 per individual or $175 per couple. Guests are encouraged to wear white to light up the night.
Purchase tickets and donate here.
4. Smyrna Rotary Wings of Freedom Fish Fry
Saturday, September 11, 5:00.m.-10:00p.m.
808 Blue Angel Way, Smyrna, TN
Azure Corporate Flight Management Hangar at the Smyrna Airport
The Wings of Freedom Fish Fry has grown into the premier fundraiser of Smyrna. Since 2003, the Rotary Club of Smyrna has raised and returned to the community over $1.5 million. The annual fish fry enables the club to give back in two ways.First, to pull together their resources for local charities and second, to have a community event where all can come together to honor local heroes and veterans.
To purchase tickets, click here.
5. Stranger than Fiction
Friday, September 10, 8:00p.m.-midnight
574 Waldron Rd, La Vergne, TN
Memories Bar & Grill
If you like Genesis, Journey, The Eagles, Paul Simon and other greats from the 70’s to current rock hits, then go rock out with Stranger Than Fiction! Awesome band is sure to present a good time. Bring some friends and enjoy food and drinks when you’re not dancing! There is a $5 cover charge that can be paid at the door.