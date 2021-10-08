Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Beetlejuice Movie and Costume Party
Saturday, October 9, 8:30pm- 11:30pm
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery
Join the Mayday team for a fun night of Beetlejuice with a themed costume party too. We’ll start the movie around 8:30 with a costume contest for prizes. It will be a fun night you won’t want to miss. It is a free event, but make sure to register for the costume contest!
2. Power of Pink Yoga- Yoga on the Lawn
Saturday, October 9, 9:30am- 10:30am
312 South Front St, Murfreesboro, TN
Cannonsburgh Village
Royal Massage and Yoga presents The Power Of Pink Yoga! This class will be taught by a certified yoga instructor and is beginner friendly. There will be mats available but guests are encouraged to bring their own. Just bring yourself, a friend, a bottle of water and a mat. Class size is limited. 50% of the proceeds donated to Our Mission In Motion. The Power of Pink program began more than a decade ago in an effort to provide awareness, education and diagnostic services for those who need access to screening for breast cancer in the Rutherford community.
3. Spooktober Crafting in the Park- Phantom and Pumpkin Painting
Saturday, October 9, 11:30am- 1:30pm
2900 Iona Dr, Smyrna, TN
Paul John’s Neighborhood Park (Rock Springs Park”
It’s Spooky Season! Parents, bring the little goblins and ghouls to Painting in the Park. Each child will have the opportunity to craft up a masterpiece by adding paint, glitter and other decorations to Halloween themed woodwork. Join Kids as Creatives for crafting, music, snacks and fun. Halloween goody bags will be provided for the participating child. Spots are available to children ages 4-12. All materials will be provided. Limited space available. This is not a drop-off event. Please do not leave your child unsupervised at the park.
4. Trap Yoga Sip and Paint
Saturday, October 9, 7:00pm
1630 South Church St, Ste 104, Murfreesboro, TN
The Elevation Center
Join Jamie and Demi for a night of self- expression. Sponsored by Feel Good Alkaline, Trap Yoga Sip and Paint combines movement, music, and art. All art supplies included in ticket price. There will be a live DJ and complimentary drinks. This is sure to be a fun way to wind down after the work week!
5. Nashville Babypalooza: Baby & Maternity Expo
Saturday, October 9, 10:00am-3:00pm
1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN
Cool Springs Galleria Mall
Join Vanderbilt Health for the free Nashville Babypalooza Baby & Maternity expo. After having to skip last year it is going to be exciting to have Babypalooza in the aisles of the Cool Springs Galleria. Vanderbilt Health will be on-site to administer the Covid-19 Vaccine and answer questions related to the vaccine. Big baby brands like Chicco, Thule, and RePlay will be there with the latest and greatest baby gear. Guests will get to demo and win strollers, car seats, high chairs, and more. Help To Moms will have a pregnancy support kit that helps new and expecting moms have safer and more comfortable pregnancies. The moms from the Hi My Name Is Mom Podcast will be live with fun and games. Show up for a chance to win instant prizes through the scavenger hunt or Babypalooza Bingo!
