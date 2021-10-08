Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5. Nashville Babypalooza: Baby & Maternity Expo

Saturday, October 9, 10:00am-3:00pm

1800 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN

Cool Springs Galleria Mall

Join Vanderbilt Health for the free Nashville Babypalooza Baby & Maternity expo. After having to skip last year it is going to be exciting to have Babypalooza in the aisles of the Cool Springs Galleria. Vanderbilt Health will be on-site to administer the Covid-19 Vaccine and answer questions related to the vaccine. Big baby brands like Chicco, Thule, and RePlay will be there with the latest and greatest baby gear. Guests will get to demo and win strollers, car seats, high chairs, and more. Help To Moms will have a pregnancy support kit that helps new and expecting moms have safer and more comfortable pregnancies. The moms from the Hi My Name Is Mom Podcast will be live with fun and games. Show up for a chance to win instant prizes through the scavenger hunt or Babypalooza Bingo!

To get a free raffle ticket and all of the details be sure to register here.