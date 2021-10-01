Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Walden Pumpkin Farm

Thursdays-Sundays through October 31

8653 Rocky Fork Rd, Smyrna, TN

Fall is officially here and it’s time to celebrate by visiting some local pumpkin patches. The Walden Pumpkin Farm is a family-run seasonal farm. The farm is open from late September through October 31 each year. As the temperature starts to cool down, people all over Middle Tennessee come to the farm to pick out the perfect pumpkin or just rocking on the barn porch. Hayrides, farm animals, hay and corn mazes, Tennessee Slip n Slide, and delicious food and treats are just some of what the farm offers. Hours are: Thursday and Friday: 2:00p,-6:00pm, Saturday: 9:00am-6:00pm, and Sunday: 12:00pm-4:00pm.

For more information and to purchase Walden Bucks, click here.

Photo courtesy of Walden Family Farm