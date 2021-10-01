Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Walden Pumpkin Farm
Thursdays-Sundays through October 31
8653 Rocky Fork Rd, Smyrna, TN
Fall is officially here and it’s time to celebrate by visiting some local pumpkin patches. The Walden Pumpkin Farm is a family-run seasonal farm. The farm is open from late September through October 31 each year. As the temperature starts to cool down, people all over Middle Tennessee come to the farm to pick out the perfect pumpkin or just rocking on the barn porch. Hayrides, farm animals, hay and corn mazes, Tennessee Slip n Slide, and delicious food and treats are just some of what the farm offers. Hours are: Thursday and Friday: 2:00p,-6:00pm, Saturday: 9:00am-6:00pm, and Sunday: 12:00pm-4:00pm.
Photo courtesy of Walden Family Farm
2. Rutherford County’s Farmers Market Fall Market & Arts Festival
Friday, October 1, 7:00am-12:00om
315 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Local artisans and vendors will be selling their goods at the Rutherford County Farmers’ Market & Arts Festival. Shoppers can find an array of favorite items and a huge variety of unique items. Visitors can also find hand-made creations along with produce that’s in season. There will be woodworks, scarves and other yarn and stitched items, wreaths and decorations, as well as candles, jewelry and more. There are baked goods- breads, cookies, muffins, pies and cakes, candy, fudge, mixes and dips along with your choice of jams, jellies, fruit butters and honey- in addition to the traditional market items like: cuts of meats: beef, pork, chicken and eggs. Make sure to stock up on the pumpkins while there!
3. Oktoberfest at Mill Creek Brewing
Saturday, October 2, 11:00am-10:00pm
2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd, Nolensville, TN
Join Mill Creek Brewery for their yearly Oktoberfest celebration. This year attendees will get a souvenir Stein and while drinking is reserved for those 21+ of course, there is still a kid-friendly lineup of events. There will be bounce houses and the House of Eggrolls will be onsite providing food. There will also be some local vendors, so make sure to show them some support! Also, if you wear a lederhosen or dirndl, you’ll get a free gift.
4. The Stolen Faces at Hop Springs Brewery
Friday, October 1, 7:00pm
6790 John Bragg Hway, Murfreesboro, TN
The Stolen Faces will be celebrating the music of The Grateful Dead. The band captures the spirit of The Grateful Dead. They cover a wide variety of songs from the band’s expansive catalogue and deliver them with an energy that will almost make you believe you are seeing the real thing. Seating is limited and is first come first serve. There will be food and food trucks on the grounds as well as a unique selection of beer.
5. Night of Laughs
Saturday, October 2, 7:00pm-8:30pm
325 Walla Ct, Murfreesboro, TN
Join comedians Brandon Young, of Dry Bar Comedy, Doc Kennedy and Chester Goad for a night of laughter. This rowdy bunch is sure to bring you to tears with their jokes and real-life stories. Bonus, this is a kid-friendly show- ages 13+ recommended. Be prepared to laugh harder than you could have imagined!
