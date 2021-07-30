Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Carpe Artista’s Smyrna Farmers Market (Smyrna Depot Farmers Market): Back to School Bash
Saturday, July 31, 8am-noon
98 Front Street Smyrna, TN
This market is hosted by a nonprofit dedicated to teaching the arts and building a stronger community. Children who attend the market this Saturday will receive free school supplies from select vendors. A drawing will also be held where 2 lucky kids can win a backpack filled with items.
2. Jake Leg Stompers
Saturday, July 31, 7pm
118 North Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Murfreesboro’s own The Jake Leg Stompers are known for their jug music; reminiscent of blues. They’ll be serving up a good time at Gallagher Guitar Co.’s music series “Gallagher Unplugged.” Doors open at 6:30pm.
Purchase tickets here
3. Caffeine and Chrome
Saturday, July 31, 9am-noon
320 Tech Drive Park La Vergne, TN 37086
The last Saturday of every month means free entrance into the Gateway Classic Cars of Nashville showroom. Donuts and coffee provided as you admire a wide variety of classic and exotic cars. Bonus: this is also a pet friendly event!
Reserve tickets here
4. Sundays at The Gentle Barn
Sunday, August 1, 10am-2pm
9295 Christiana Fosterville Road Christiana, TN 37037
The Gentle Barn offers the opportunity to come love on some farm animals if you are having a bad day or just want to hug cute goats. Donations of $20 are asked for adults and $10 for youth, however no one is turned away if this donation cannot be made.
Grab yours here and enjoy a day on the farm.
5. Carbon Sugar Snake Science
Saturday, July 31, 10am and 2pm
502 S.E. Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Join the Discovery Center staff as they demonstrate the wonders of science through hands-on experiments during their Mind-Blowing Matinee series. Supplies are provided to the museum guests to participate while they last. Individual tickets can be bought at the door for $8.