Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5. Vintage Baseball at Oaklands Mansion

Sunday, August 8, 11:00am- 3:30pm

900 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

The Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball was created to entertain and educate local communities through recreating 19th-century baseball. Each game uses the rules, equipment and costumes of baseball during the 1860s. The association focuses on teaching adults and youth values of the sport and encourages a sense of belonging no matter your background. The Stones River Scouts will be facing off against the Phoenix of East Nashville at 11:00, followed by the Nashville Maroons against the Cumberland Club of Nashville at 2:00. Games are free to attend!