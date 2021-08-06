Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Main Street Friday Night Live Concert Series
Friday, August 6, 6:30pm- 8:30pm
225 W. College St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Higher Ground will be performing on the stage set up in front of the Murfreesboro Courthouse. This series, which takes place the first Friday of every month from June-September, is organized by Main Street Murfreesboro. Higher Ground is known for their Motown sound mixed with some modern pop; so make sure to bring your dancing shoes. Make sure to come early to grab a spot in the front!
2. Saving Abel: An Intimate Night in the Alley
Friday, August 6, Showtime: 8:15 pm
Ridenour Rehearsal Studios – 1203 Park Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
This will be the first show back for original band co-founder Jared Weeks. Rock band, Saving Abel, will be kicking off the “Intimate Night in the Alley” series hosted by Ridenour Studios. Seating for this event and future ones will be limited. Doors for the show are at 6:00, followed by a Meet & Greet at 6:45. The show will then start at 8:15.
Purchase tickets here
3. Throwback Block Party
Saturday, August 7, 5:00pm, Patterson Park Community Center
521 Mercury Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
The Patterson Park Community Center will be hosting a block party. The day will start with a drive-thru school supply giveaway at 10:00am. The evening will hold live music, food and entertainment starting at 5:00pm. The movie will begin at 8:00 pm with a showing of Avengers: End Game.
4. Black Murfreesboro Market
Saturday, August 7, 10:00am-4:00pm, Cannonsburgh Village
312 S. Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hosted by Black Murfreesboro, this market happens the first Saturday of each month from April to October. It was created to help black-owned businesses launch and succeed and to help bring the community together. The market will have a variety of artisan vendors as well as food trucks. Local DJs will also provide live entertainment throughout the day.
5. Vintage Baseball at Oaklands Mansion
Sunday, August 8, 11:00am- 3:30pm
900 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
The Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball was created to entertain and educate local communities through recreating 19th-century baseball. Each game uses the rules, equipment and costumes of baseball during the 1860s. The association focuses on teaching adults and youth values of the sport and encourages a sense of belonging no matter your background. The Stones River Scouts will be facing off against the Phoenix of East Nashville at 11:00, followed by the Nashville Maroons against the Cumberland Club of Nashville at 2:00. Games are free to attend!