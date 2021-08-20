Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Boro Pride
Saturday, August 21, 3:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m.
312 S. Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Celebrate Mufreesboro’s 5th annual Pride at Cannonsburgh Village. As this event has continuously grown over the last years, the celebrations have changed location in order to host more visitors, sponsors and entertainment. There will be two stages this year with live entertainment, food trucks and a kids zone! Admission to this event is free.
2. Sweet Corn Festival
Saturday, August 21, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN 37060
Join Lucky Ladd as they serve up their seasonal, fresh-roasted corn, covered in warm, melted butter and topped with your favorite seasoning. Enter to win prizes in the Corn Eating and Corn Shucking competitions. There will also be inflatable water slides and splash pads for children to cool off in, so come prepared to spend the day! Their corn will also be available for sale. Tickets to this event are included in general admissions purchases.
Purchase tickets here.
3. Fleetwood Mac Tribute- World Turning Band
Saturday, August 21, 7:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m.
6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Fleetwood Mac Tribute- World Turning Band is arguably one of the best Fleetwood Mac Tribute bands in the state of Tennessee if not the South itself. Join them at Hop Springs Brewery for a show that is sure to transport you back to the late 70s and 80s. They will be performing on the brewery’s indoor taproom stage, but food trucks will be present on site. Tickets are going quickly, so make sure to grab yours before the show sells out!
Purchase tickets here.
4. Hallowed Ground: A Lantern Tour of Stones River National Cemetery
Saturday, August 21, 7:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
3501 Old Nashville Hway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Join a park ranger as they take you on a walk by lantern light through Stones River National Cemetery. Guests will get the chance to experience the stories of soldiers and civilians during the war-era time period by listening to letters they wrote and received. This event is free, but registration is required.
Click here to purchase more tickets and read more information on the event.
5. Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair
Friday, August 20 – Saturday, August 21
James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
The Tennessee State Fair will close this weekend in Wilson County. Honoring Hometown Heroes is this year’s theme and local Tennesseans were encouraged to decorate their mailboxes and doors for one of the first competitions of this year’s fair.
Find the schedule and buy tickets here.