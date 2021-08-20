Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4. Hallowed Ground: A Lantern Tour of Stones River National Cemetery

Saturday, August 21, 7:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

3501 Old Nashville Hway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Join a park ranger as they take you on a walk by lantern light through Stones River National Cemetery. Guests will get the chance to experience the stories of soldiers and civilians during the war-era time period by listening to letters they wrote and received. This event is free, but registration is required.

Click here to purchase more tickets and read more information on the event.