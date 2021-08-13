Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2. Ice Cream & Music with Rutherford Friends

Friday, August 13, 6 p.m.

1500 Medical Center Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

The Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee will be providing ice cream at the SodaBar at the Fountains at Gateway. DSAMT, is a community of parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, etc. from 41 counties in Middle Tennessee. They strive to ensure individuals with down syndrome are embraced and celebrated for being who they are. Members of the organization will be handing out ice cream and answering any questions you may have. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or two if you plan to stay for the music. The show starts at 7:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

The event is free, but register and, if you can, make a donation here.