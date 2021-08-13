Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Mama Mia! Kids Class
Saturday, August 14, 11 a.m.
327 E. State Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
This cooking class is for young chefs ages 6 to 15. The Curious Kitchen is holding a class to teach young chefs some of their favorite recipes handed down from their Sicilian ancestors. This cafe and recreational cooking school will be teaching attendees how to cook homemade garlic bread, spaghetti and meatballs and double chocolate brownies.
Purchase tickets here.
2. Ice Cream & Music with Rutherford Friends
Friday, August 13, 6 p.m.
1500 Medical Center Pkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
The Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee will be providing ice cream at the SodaBar at the Fountains at Gateway. DSAMT, is a community of parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, etc. from 41 counties in Middle Tennessee. They strive to ensure individuals with down syndrome are embraced and celebrated for being who they are. Members of the organization will be handing out ice cream and answering any questions you may have. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or two if you plan to stay for the music. The show starts at 7:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.
The event is free, but register and, if you can, make a donation here.
3. Yoga + Beer with Akiko
Saturday, August 14, 1:0 p.m.
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Join certified yoga instructor Akiko for a fun and energetic class held at Mayday Brewery. The practice will be filled with powerful moves and introduce you to muscles you did not know could be sore. The class is $10 and comes with a drink token. Treat yourself to a challenging workout and reward yourself with a beer when you finish.
Purchase tickets here.
4. Rutherford County Farmers Market
Friday, August 13, 7:00a.m.- 12:00p.m.
315 John Rice Blvd #101, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
The Rutherford County Farmers Market is the only 100% producer market only in the county. That means every item at the market must be grown by the farm offering it for sale. Seasonally fresh produce can be found at the market, along with a variety of baked goods, candies, jams and fruit butters. This market takes place every Tuesday and Friday 7:00a.m.- 12:00p.m. until the end of October.
5. Sweet Summer Heat Music and Arts Festival
Saturday, August 14 to Sunday, August 15, 2:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
1946 Flat Woods Rd, Lebanon, TN 37090
The Sweet Summer Heat Festival is an EDM music festival that will be held at Beatty Farms. Both stages are in the cover of the woods but offer large spaces for camping, dancing and social distancing. This event is for 18+ and all cars are required to buy a car pass to park. This year’s line up will feature: Dirty Audio, Megalodon, Eliminate and a host of local artists. Ticket sales are limited, so make sure to get them in advance.
Purchase tickets here.