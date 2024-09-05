Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Oaklands Mansion’s Fall Craft Fair
Saturday, September 7, 10am – 5pm
Oaklands Mansion
901 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Celebrate the arrival of fall with Oaklands Mansion and help support their mission to enhance the community’s quality of life. Shop handmade crafts and vintage items and enjoy the tastes of local food trucks and vendors. Learn about Murfreesboro’s history and discover other community activities, clubs and events to enjoy. The first 100 guests will receive a shopping bag with special goodies. There will also be a scavenger hunt, henna, a silent auction, door prizes, live music, a community outreach area and the Mansion will be open for free self-guided tours.
2Middle TN Fried Pickle Festival
Saturday, September 7, 10am – 4pm
315 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
There will be 150+ arts & crafts, boutiques, food trucks, petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, TONS of fried pickles and pickle related items. This event will have vendors from all over the surrounding states!
3Pioneer Power Days
The 37th Annual Pioneer Power Days is here! This event features an antique tractor and engine show, antique tractor pull both nights, steam engines, track games and a look back at how threshing and sawmilling used to be done. There will also be a tractor ride, show awards, track games with prizes and a pedal pull for the kids!
4Uncle Dave Macon Day: Roots Rendezvous
Friday, September 6, 4pm
Saturday, September 7, 11am
Hop Springs Beer Park
6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Experience this vibrant celebration of local and regional talent from the diverse Roots and Americana music scene. Mark your calendars for September 6th and 7th at Hop Springs Beer Park. Uncle Dave Macon Days has been sharing the roots music experience for over 43 years in Middle Tennessee. While American music has been creatively in transition, Uncle Dave Macon Days has shared roots-Americana music with those music lovers on a quest to discover its beginnings from local fans to visitors from around the world.
Learn more here
5Friday Night Market in the Boro and Food Truck Festival
Friday, August 30, 5pm – 9pm
443 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro
Get ready to kick off your weekend in style with the most electrifying, belly-rumbling event in Middle Tennessee! Introducing the Friday Night Market In The BORO – your passport to a world where delicious food, vibrant local shopping, and toe-tapping tunes collide in a spectacular fusion of fun, culture, and community spirit. And guess what? It’s absolutely FREE to join the party!
The Lane Agri-Park will be transformed into a bustling paradise that’s more than just a food truck festival – it’s a family affair where memories are made. Whether you’re a pizza fanatic, a lover of all things Jamaican, or somewhere in between, there’s something for everyone.
But wait, there’s more! Wander through the local small business bazaar, where the treasures of Middle Tennessee await your discovery. Groove to the music that fills the air, creating the perfect soundtrack for making new friends or just soaking up the vibrant atmosphere.
