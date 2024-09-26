Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Depot Days

Friday night, September 27, 6pm – 8:30pm

Saturday, September 28, 10am – 3pm

Historic Train Depot

98 Front St, Smyrna, TN

Prepare for an unforgettable weekend as the vibrant energy of Depot Days returns! Kicking off the festivities, Smyrna Parks & Rec presents the Classic Car Show on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Front Street Pub invites you to indulge in the ambrosial delights of their Beer Garden. As dawn breaks on Saturday, Front Street will undergo a magical transformation into a bustling pedestrian paradise. There will be over 100 vendors, live music and a Kids Zone. Throughout the weekend, the Main Stage at the Train Depot will be a focal point of entertainment, along with other locations along Front Street.