Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Pecan Festival
Saturday, September 28, 10am – 3pm
Lane Agri-Park
315 John R. Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mark your calendars for the Pecan Festival! 100+ vendors, food trucks, train rides, kid zone, petting zoo, tons of pecans, and a pecan dessert contest!
2Fall Foliage Hike & Craft
Saturday, September 28, 10am – 11am
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN
Feel the cool crisp air of fall and see the changing colors of the leaves on the trees! Meet on the porch of the Wilderness Station to hike down towards the river overlook to see the colors of fall. When you return, you will make a craft with leaves found along the way for you to take home.
Register online or in person
3Puppy Plunge
Saturday, September 28, 10am
Boro Beach at SportsCom
2310 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN
A day for the dogs at Boro Beach! Bring your pup to enjoy a dip in the pool at Boro Beach before Murfreesboro Parks close the pool for winter. Humans are not allowed in water. Spayed/neutered, vaccinated and nonaggressive dogs only.
4Depot Days
Friday night, September 27, 6pm – 8:30pm
Saturday, September 28, 10am – 3pm
Historic Train Depot
98 Front St, Smyrna, TN
Prepare for an unforgettable weekend as the vibrant energy of Depot Days returns! Kicking off the festivities, Smyrna Parks & Rec presents the Classic Car Show on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Front Street Pub invites you to indulge in the ambrosial delights of their Beer Garden. As dawn breaks on Saturday, Front Street will undergo a magical transformation into a bustling pedestrian paradise. There will be over 100 vendors, live music and a Kids Zone. Throughout the weekend, the Main Stage at the Train Depot will be a focal point of entertainment, along with other locations along Front Street.
5Pilgrimage Festival
Saturday-Sunday, September 28-29
Harlinsdale Farm
239 Franklin Road, Franklin
The 10th annual Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend at Harlinsdale Farm. Headliners include Dave Matthews Band, NeedtoBreathe, Noah Kahan, Coin, and more.
Find tickets here.
