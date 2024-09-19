Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Greenway Art Festival
Saturday, September 21, 10am – 4pm
Greenway Trail
916 Golf Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
Over 100 local talented artists will once again display and sell their creative work along the Greenway trail within Old Fort Park this weekend. Hosted by the Cultural Arts division of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department, a variety of original art (oil paint, watercolor, pottery, textiles, metal, glass, sculpture, and jewelry) will be available for purchase during the event. All Greenway Art Festival artwork is original and created by the artists. No mass-produced, commercially manufactured work or work manufactured from kits or molds will be displayed.
2Friday Night Market in the Boro and Food Truck Festival
Friday, September 20, 5pm – 9pm
Lane Agri-Park
443 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro
Make your way down to the last market of the 2024 season this weekend. The Friday Night Market In The BORO is your passport to a world where delicious food, vibrant local shopping, and toe-tapping tunes collide in a spectacular fusion of fun, culture, and community spirit. The Lane Agri-Park will be transformed into a bustling paradise that’s more than just a food truck festival – it’s a family affair where memories are made.
3Free Community Workout
Saturday, September 21, 10-10:45am
CoreLife Eatery
2330 Medical Center Parkway, Suite E, Murfreesboro, TN
What is better on a Saturday morning than a good SWEAT and some delicious food?! Join Burn Boot Camp Saturday, September 21st at CoreLife Eatery in Murfreesboro for a free community workout – then enjoy 50% off of any entree to refuel your body afterwards. The workout will be from 10-10:45am in the CoreLife parking lot – good friends and food inside to follow!!
4Wilderness Station Animal Encounter
Saturday, September 21, 2-4pm
Wilderness Station
401 Volunteer Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Rutherford County friends for an animal encounter at Wilderness Station. Enjoy interacting and learning about snakes, turtles, owls and more. RSVP here.
5Cedar Glade Brews Oktoberfest
Sunday, September 22, 12pm
Cedar Glade Brews
906 Ridgely Road, Murfreesboro, TN
The inaugural Cedar Glade Brews Oktoberfest is set for this weekend, a celebration you won’t want to miss! This jam-packed day of German-inspired fun includes games like the Stein Relay Race, Keg Lift Relay, Tricycle Grand Prix, and more—each game includes beer and costs $20 per participant. There’s also a yodeling contest, a German Spelling Bee, and the chance to compete in the Steinholding qualifier for the state championship! Dress up for the costume contest (winner announced at 3:30), and bring the kids for cookie decorating and hat making. Enjoy delicious German food from Silver Spoon Catering and try our first-ever Marzen beer release. Wrap up the day with Brainiac Trivia at 6 p.m.! Sign up here
