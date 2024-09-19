Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Cedar Glade Brews Oktoberfest

Sunday, September 22, 12pm

Cedar Glade Brews

906 Ridgely Road, Murfreesboro, TN

The inaugural Cedar Glade Brews Oktoberfest is set for this weekend, a celebration you won’t want to miss! This jam-packed day of German-inspired fun includes games like the Stein Relay Race, Keg Lift Relay, Tricycle Grand Prix, and more—each game includes beer and costs $20 per participant. There’s also a yodeling contest, a German Spelling Bee, and the chance to compete in the Steinholding qualifier for the state championship! Dress up for the costume contest (winner announced at 3:30), and bring the kids for cookie decorating and hat making. Enjoy delicious German food from Silver Spoon Catering and try our first-ever Marzen beer release. Wrap up the day with Brainiac Trivia at 6 p.m.! Sign up here