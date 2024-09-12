Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Asian Cultures Heritage Day 2024
Saturday, September 14
Town Centre
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN
Experience this vibrant celebration of asian cultures, featuring: representatives from Indonesia, India, China, Japan, the Philippines, and more! Live performances, Martial Arts and a fashion show by Indonesian designer and other talented artists, Exhibits and demonstrations by skilled craftsmen and home industries, a marketplace where vendors will offer unique goods and services like Henna tattoos!
2La Vergne Fall Festival
Saturday, September 14
Veterans Memorial Park
3112 George Buchanan Dr, La Vergne, TN
This year’s Fall Festival & Parade will be held on Saturday, September 14 at Veterans Memorial Park. Honoring two of the longest serving Library staff members, Janice Steriotis and Lorna Cripps will serve as the Grand Marshal at the parade. The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at La Vergne City Hall and end at Veterans Memorial Park, where the festival will begin! There will be live music, food, a petting zoo, pony rides, arts & craft vendors, civic vendors, and more.
3Kids bingo
Saturday, September 14, 3 pm – 4:30 pm
Publix Super Market at Westlawn
5229 Veterans Parkway Murfreesboro, TN
Bring your littles for kid-friendly bingo and sensory play! Winners get to choose prizes from a huge treasure box. Every child receives a fun-filled gift bag. Play area includes Legos, PlayDoh, crayons, coloring books, and other sensory-friendly activities. This is a great opportunity for kids to socialize, play, and enjoy screen-free fun. Learn more here
4Franklin Flea Market
Saturday-Sunday, September 14-15, 9 am – 6 pm, 10 am – 4 pm
Williamson County Ag Center
4215 Long Lane, Franklin
The Franklin Flea Market returns at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin, TN. Over 450 indoor/outdoor booths full of unique treasures and incredible bargains, plus food trucks, free balloon animals & more. Admission is free, parking cost is $5.
5High School Football
Friday, September 13
It’s Week 4 of TSSAA high school football and it’s a great weekend to catch a game. The Rutherford County schedule for Friday, September 13 is:
Blackman vs Summit
Eagleville vs Collinwood
LaVergne vs Page
Oakland vs Antioch
Riverdale vs Germantown
Siegel at Coffee Co Central
Smyrna at Ravenwood
Stewarts Creek at Rockvale
Middle Tennessee Christian at Clarksville Academy
Providence Christian vs Donelson Christian Academy *Thursday, September 12
See the complete schedule here.
