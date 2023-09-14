Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in Rutherford County!
1Greenway Art Festival
Saturday, September 16, 10 AM – 4 PM
Old Fort Park Trailhead
275 Golf Lane, Murfreesboro, TN
Over 100 local talented artists will once again display and sell their creative work along the Greenway trail. There will be a variety of original art (oil paint, watercolor, pottery, textiles, metal, glass, sculpture, and jewelry) available for purchase along with a huge kids’ area, a performance of the Lion King, Jr., and refreshments.
2Sugarfoot Fall Arts & Crafts Festival
Saturday, September 16, 10 AM – 4 PM
Sugarfoot
1902 Smith Hall Road, Murfreesboro, TN
This weekend is Sugarfoot’s very first Craft Show! It will feature Handmade Vendors, Boutiques and other local small businesses both inside and out at the beautiful Sugarfoot wedding venue!
3Annual Top Gun Night Run 6k
Friday, September 15, 7:30 PM
Lee Victory Recreation Park
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy East, Smyrna, TN
Enjoy a festive atmosphere and the beauty of the memorial at night during this family-friendly event! The 6k is a 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport, Smyrna Municipal Golf Course, and the finish line at the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial. Spectators and runner can enjoy live music and food trucks in the park.
4End of Summer Bash
Saturday, September 16, 3 PM
Sports*Com Boro Beach
2310 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mark your calendars for this Saturday to enjoy local foods, a raffle, family fun activities, local vendors, and more!
5River Oaks Community Church’s Paw Palooza
Saturday, September 16, 11 AM – 1 PM
River Oaks Community Church
210 Rucker Lane, Murfreesboro,TN
Don’t miss this inaugural event for dogs & their humans sponsored by River Oaks Community Church and Wag It Better! Entrance is free (All dogs must remain on leash at all times.) There will be a photo booth, an obstacle course by Wag It Better and Fast Cat Fun Runs by Operation Education Animal Rescue.