Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 River Oaks Community Church’s Paw Palooza

Saturday, September 16, 11 AM – 1 PM

River Oaks Community Church

210 Rucker Lane, Murfreesboro,TN

Don’t miss this inaugural event for dogs & their humans sponsored by River Oaks Community Church and Wag It Better! Entrance is free (All dogs must remain on leash at all times.) There will be a photo booth, an obstacle course by Wag It Better and Fast Cat Fun Runs by Operation Education Animal Rescue.

