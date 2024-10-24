Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Cars & Coffins

Saturday, October 26, 5pm – 8pm

Flashback Arcade

258 River Rock Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

The fifth annual “Cars & Coffins” event, hosted by Flashback Cruise In, is back with a trunk or treat for car enthusiasts. Participants are invited to park for free, and costumes are encouraged for both attendees and their vehicles. Families can enjoy the cars, collect candy, and visit the arcade and food trucks during the event. All vehicles are welcome, and attendees are asked to bring candy and keep the area clean. Flashback Arcade will be open, with a $15 admission fee for arcade access.