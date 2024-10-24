Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Wine Around The Square
Saturday, October 26, 6pm – 9pm
Downtown Murfreesboro
11 Public Sq S, Murfreesboro, TN
Don’t miss this progressive wine and spirits tasting event in historic, featuring a VIP party and a variety of wines and spirits from Stones River Total Beverages. Guests will enjoy a full dinner catered by The Alley On Main and Clay Pit, with all proceeds benefiting the ASTR Foundation’s Power of Pink Program. This initiative provides essential mammography services for underinsured and uninsured women in Rutherford County and supports Mobile Mammography Coaches across 26 counties in Middle Tennessee.
2Harvest Days at Cannonsburgh
Saturday, October 26, 10am – 4pm
Cannonsburgh Village
312 S Front St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, United States
Cannonsburgh Village will host its annual Harvest Days celebration featuring an array of handmade crafts, live music, and immersive living history demonstrations. The Murfreesboro Art League will display and sell local artwork, highlighting the region’s creative talent. Attendees can enjoy blacksmithing demonstrations by the Rutherford County Blacksmith Association, along with a Cruise-in organized by the Stones River Car Club. In addition to food trucks and storytelling, the event will offer hands-on demonstrations and activities suitable for all ages.
3One Church Barfield Fall Festival
Saturday, October 26, 10am – 5pm
One Church Barfield
550 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
One Church Barfield’s Fall Festival is set to return for its fourth year, with attendance expectations soaring after last year’s record of 4,000 visitors. This beloved community event will feature a variety of activities for all ages, including a craft fair, a petting zoo, inflatables, games, and a trunk or treat extravaganza, all free of charge. Highlights will include an engaging kids show by Miss Pattycake, alongside delicious offerings from local food trucks. Organizers hope attendees will not only enjoy the festivities but also experience uplifting conversations and the transformative power of community and faith.
Register here
4Fangs, Fur and Feasts
Saturday, October 26, 11am – 4pm
Hop Springs
6790 John Bragg Hwy., Murfreesboro, TN
Join Hop Springs for their first annual fall festival! There will be vendors, food trucks, a silent auction, and a Halloween costume contest for your pets! Free event and fun for all ages!
5Cars & Coffins
Saturday, October 26, 5pm – 8pm
Flashback Arcade
258 River Rock Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
The fifth annual “Cars & Coffins” event, hosted by Flashback Cruise In, is back with a trunk or treat for car enthusiasts. Participants are invited to park for free, and costumes are encouraged for both attendees and their vehicles. Families can enjoy the cars, collect candy, and visit the arcade and food trucks during the event. All vehicles are welcome, and attendees are asked to bring candy and keep the area clean. Flashback Arcade will be open, with a $15 admission fee for arcade access.
