Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1The Mouse that Roared
Friday, October 21, 7:00pm-9:30pm
7120 Old Nashville Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Mills-Pate Arts Center
“The Mouse that Roared” is about how the country of Grand Fenwick’s economy is collapsing. A company in California is making a knock-off. Their only export, Pinot wine. So the queen decides the only option to save her country is war! War with the United States of America! But the plan is not to win but to lose! The queen knows that the U.S. will send millions of dollars in reparations if the U.S. defeats you in war! Join Bravo Boro for this hysterical political farce and satire that will be sure to have the whole family belly laughing.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2Super Science Saturday
Saturday, October 22, 10:00am-2:00pm
502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Discovery Center at Murfree Spring
Get ready to learn, be amazed, and explore this wonderful Tennessee STEAM Festival Event! Come join scientists at the Discovery Center for hands-on experiments and demonstration stations set up throughout the entire museum, facilitated by Vanderbilt Student Volunteers for Science. Included with admission to the museum, free for members.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
3Wine Around the Square
Saturday, October 22, 5:00pm-9:00pm
Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN
A progressive wine and spirits tasting event set around the historic Downtown Square in Murfreesboro! The event will kick off with a VIP party. Thanks to Stones River Total Beverages, a wide variety of wines will be available for you to sample throughout the evening. Included in the ticket, is a full dinner provided by The Alley On Main. Many Downtown businesses will be open for after-hours shopping. 100% of the proceeds go to support the ASTRF Power of Pink Fund. The Power of Pink Fund was created to provide awareness, education and diagnostic services for those who need it the most in Rutherford County. The POP also partners with Ascension Saint Thomas Mission in Motion Mobile Mammography coach to provide mammograms for women in Rutherford and 26 surrounding counties no matter their ability to pay.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4Harvest Days Market
Saturday, October 22, 10:00am-4:00pm
312 Front St, Murfreesboro, TN
Cannonsburgh Village
Head to Cannonsburgh Village for Harvest Days Market! This market will take place during Harvest Days which is hosted by the City of Murfreesboro. The Harvest Days Market will have a variety of food trucks, vendors, and crafts to enjoy. There will also be hayrides, demonstrations, and many other activities.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
5Barfield Bash
Friday, October 21 to Saturday, October 22, 5:00pm-8:00pm
697 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Barfield Crescent Park
Join organizers at the Barfield Bash to play some ghostly games and win some frighteningly fun prizes, enjoy spooky music and participate in a chilling costume contest as well! Just to name a few activities, there will be a startling story time, fun family games, and a fortune teller.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.