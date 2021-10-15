Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

2. Frightensburgh at Cannonsburgh Village

Friday, October 15 to Saturday, October 16, 6:30pm-10:00pm

312 S. Front St, Murfreesboro, TN

Cannonsburgh Village

Frightensburgh is a historical haunted village. So haunted and frightening that it is not intended for children under 13 years old. It is recommended that guests wear masks as there will be a lot of screaming happening. To avoid crowded lines, groups will be given a number when their tickets are purchased, and the numbers will be announced to enter the attraction. Activities such as food trucks, cornhole, and photo booths will be available during the wait time. The cost is $10 per person and tickets can be purchased on-site.

