Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

1. The Market at Fountains
Friday, October 15, 4:00pm-8:00pm
1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Fountains at Gateway
As summer winds down and cooler nights begin, make sure to check out the annual Market at Fountains. There will be food trucks, live music, local craft vendors, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo and more. This is sure to be fun that you do not want to miss. Food trucks and onsite dining options include: The Dough Box, Yayo’s O.M.G. Tacos, Chang Noi Thai-Lao, Burger Republic, Just Love Coffee, Steakhouse Five, Nothing Bundt Cakes and The Soda Bar.
2. Frightensburgh at Cannonsburgh Village
Friday, October 15 to Saturday, October 16, 6:30pm-10:00pm
312 S. Front St, Murfreesboro, TN
Cannonsburgh Village
Frightensburgh is a historical haunted village. So haunted and frightening that it is not intended for children under 13 years old. It is recommended that guests wear masks as there will be a lot of screaming happening. To avoid crowded lines, groups will be given a number when their tickets are purchased, and the numbers will be announced to enter the attraction. Activities such as food trucks, cornhole, and photo booths will be available during the wait time. The cost is $10 per person and tickets can be purchased on-site.
For more information, click here.
3. Tennessee STEAM Festival
Friday, October 15, 9:00am-4:00pm
502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Discovery Center at Murfree Spring
Founded by the Discovery Center, the Tennessee STEAM Festival brings science, technology, engineering, art and math to life at events across the state! It incorporates programs hosted by a wide range of museums, schools, community centers and other attractions. This year as part of the Festival, The Discovery Center is hosting a special free event outside called STEAM-a-Palooza on Oct. 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.
For more information, click here.
4. The Battle of the Bands in Murfreesboro
Saturday, October 19, 10:00am-6:00pm
3501 Old Nashville Highway, Murfreesboro, TN
Stones River National Battlefield
Civil War musicians in blue and gray will gather on the battlefield once more. They will fill the park with the songs that meant much to soldiers and civilians throughout the conflict and fill places such as the Slaughter Pen with the strains that have not been heard on that ground for more than 150 years. This special event will conclude with a Confederate and Union band battling for supremacy on the field as they did on December 30, 1862 recreating that poignant moment when competition turned to unity as all soldiers’ thoughts turned to the home.
For more information, click here.
5. Foods of Japan- Kid’s Class
Saturday, October 16, 11:00am-2:00pm
327 E. State St, Murfreesboro, TN
The Curious Kitchen
Calling all young foodies! Have you always wanted to learn to roll your own sushi? Join The Curious Kitchen for an unforgettable hands-on cooking class and sushi rolling class. Young chefs will prepare everything themselves, and afterwards they will sit down together and enjoy the food they’ve made. Creativity is encouraged and head chefs emphasize a fun approach to the kitchen and cooking! On the menu for Saturday is:
Shrimp Tempura Roll, California Roll, Spring Rolls with Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce, Rice, Chicken Teriyaki and Green Tea Ice Cream that will be purchased. To drink there will be Sweet Jasmine Tea.
To purchase tickets, click here.