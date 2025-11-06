Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Downtown After 5: Holiday Edition
Friday, November 7
5pm – 8pm
Downtown Murfreesboro
Celebrate the Magic of the Season in Historic Downtown Murfreesboro at the Downtown After 5: Holiday Edition on Friday, November 7th, 2025, from 5-8 pm!
There’s something for everyone this holiday season in historic downtown Murfreesboro. Bring the whole family to explore festive storefronts, shop for holiday décor, and find unique gifts. It’s never too early for stocking stuffers!
Downtown is more than a place to shop; it’s where our community comes together to celebrate, connect, and support one another. Come experience the joy of the season in downtown Murfreesboro!
More information HERE.
2MTSU Theatre Students to Perform 1879 Classic ‘The Pirates of Penzance’
Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 6-8, at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee performance on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.
Tucker Theatre
615 Champion Way, Murfreesboro
Middle Tennessee State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance students are set to present “The Pirates of Penzance,” a comic operetta that premiered in 1879.
“The Pirates of Penzance” runs Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 6-8, at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee performance on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m., with all performances held at Tucker Theatre located at 615 Champion Way.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and $10 for children. Tickets can be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/?show=294261 or at the box office before each performance.
MTSU students, faculty and staff can receive one free ticket at the box office the night of the show. No late entry will be permitted after the box office closes.
Directed by Department of Theatre and Dance chair and associate professor Kristi Shamburger and associate professor Will Perkins, “The Pirates of Penzance” was written by W.S. Gilbert with music by Arthur Sullivan.
The beloved classic opened in New York in December 1879 and remains a fan-favorite for its witty dialogue and musical numbers.
About “The Pirates of Penzance”
The story follows Frederic, who was mistakenly apprenticed to a band of tender-hearted pirates until his 21st birthday. After completing his indenture, Frederic decides to leave piracy behind and dedicates himself to exterminating pirates.
But complications arise after he falls in love with Mabel, and the Pirate King reveals Frederic was born on Feb. 29 in a leap year, so he’s only technically had five birthdays, not 21. Frederic ultimately reluctantly agrees to remain with the pirates until his actual 21st birthday, 63 years later.
3Christmas Rides in Murfreesboro
Friday, November 7
5pm – 8pm
Downtown Murfreesboro
American Melody Carriages is returning to the streets of downtown Murfreesboro again this year for carriage rides! They offer pre-paid sign ups for $30 (approximately 20 minutes), $45 (approximately half hour), and $90 (approximately full hour) time slots!
Payments may be made by Zelle or Venmo for reservations. Contact American Melody Carriages to sign up.
4Mistletoes & Mimosas Shopping Event
Saturday, November 8, 9:30am – 6pm
In Bloom Boutique
1144 Fortress Blvd, Murfreesboro
What you can expect for this event:
-Gift bags for first 25 customers – one lucky person will win a $25 Gift Card
-Early VIP shopping for first 25 customers from 9am-9:30am
-Givaeaways
-Santa’s Closet Sale- $15 and Under
-Christmas Decor
-Live Music by Jay Rin
-Mimosas🥂
-Pop-ups
-Home Decor Launch
-All new arrivals for you to shop before anyone else(including online). The whole store will look different!
5Home for the Holidays and Holly Jolly Market
Saturday, November 8
9am – 5pm
Re-Invitage Home
3781 Franklin Rd, Murfreesboro
You better watch out, and you better not pout! Santa’s coming to the Re-Invitage Home annual open house and outdoor makers market, so save the date and don’t miss it!
