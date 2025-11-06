Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 MTSU Theatre Students to Perform 1879 Classic ‘The Pirates of Penzance’

The cast of the upcoming “Pirates of Penzance” production rehearse in Middle Tennessee State’s University’s Tucker Theater. The show runs Nov. 6-9, 2025, and includes a more than 30-member cast and crew. (Submitted photo)

Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 6-8, at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee performance on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.

Tucker Theatre

615 Champion Way, Murfreesboro

Middle Tennessee State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance students are set to present “The Pirates of Penzance,” a comic operetta that premiered in 1879.

“The Pirates of Penzance” runs Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 6-8, at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee performance on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m., with all performances held at Tucker Theatre located at 615 Champion Way.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and $10 for children. Tickets can be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/?show=294261 or at the box office before each performance.

MTSU students, faculty and staff can receive one free ticket at the box office the night of the show. No late entry will be permitted after the box office closes.

Directed by Department of Theatre and Dance chair and associate professor Kristi Shamburger and associate professor Will Perkins, “The Pirates of Penzance” was written by W.S. Gilbert with music by Arthur Sullivan.

The beloved classic opened in New York in December 1879 and remains a fan-favorite for its witty dialogue and musical numbers.

About “The Pirates of Penzance”

The story follows Frederic, who was mistakenly apprenticed to a band of tender-hearted pirates until his 21st birthday. After completing his indenture, Frederic decides to leave piracy behind and dedicates himself to exterminating pirates.

But complications arise after he falls in love with Mabel, and the Pirate King reveals Frederic was born on Feb. 29 in a leap year, so he’s only technically had five birthdays, not 21. Frederic ultimately reluctantly agrees to remain with the pirates until his actual 21st birthday, 63 years later.