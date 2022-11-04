Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Taylor Means
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!

1Sister Act

Photo courtesy of Center for the Arts Facebook page

Friday, November 4 to Saturday, November 20, various times

110 W College St, Murfreesboro, TN

Center for the Arts

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent! Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

2Holiday Sip, Shop, and Stroll

Photo courtesy of Main Street Murfreesboro/Rutherford, Inc Facebook page

Friday, November 4, 5:00pm

Historic Downtown Murfreesboro

Kick off the holiday season with Main Street Murfreesboro. Bring the family, discover new stores, and visit familiar staples of the historic town as you shop local. This festive holiday event is full of hot chocolate, small bites, trunk shows, and lots of shopping fun. Some stores will offer demos, holiday gift ideas, stocking stuffers, and limited-time specials!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.

3Fall Harvest Hayride

Photo courtesy of Outdoor Murfreesboro Facebook page

Saturday, November 4, 6:00pm-8:00pm

1540 W College St, Murfreesboro, TN

General Bragg Trailhead

Listen to live music as you toast marshmallows and eat s’mores around the campfire. An old-fashioned hayride along the Greenway is great fun for the whole family. Price includes hayride and one s’more package, graham cracker, marshmallow and chocolate! There will be hot drinks available too. This is an event for all ages.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

4Holly Jolly Market at Home or the Holidays Open House

Photo courtesy of Re-Invintage Home Facebook page

Saturday, November 5, 9:00am-3:00pm

3781 Franklin Rd, Murfreesboro, TN

Re-Invintage Home

Make plans to shop at the 3rd annual Holly Jolly market day featuring local vendors with tents full of hand-crafted holiday décor, clothing, jewelry, sweets, soaps and more! This event has free admission and free parking!

For more information and to stay up to date, click here.

5Gimme Gimme Disco

Photo courtesy of Hop Springs Beer Park Facebook page

Saturday, November 5, 7:00pm

6790 John Bragg Hway, Murfreesboro, TN

Hop Springs Beer Park

Gimme Gimme Disco is a dance party inspired by ABBA! With all of your favorite hits, this is a dance party that is sure to create a night to remember. All ages are welcome. Doors are at 7:00pm and the show starts at 8:00pm.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Taylor is an experienced writer and storyteller. Driven by her passion for the local community and history, she takes pride in highlighting the people, organizations and businesses that contribute to a town’s charm. As a reporter, her goals include telling the story despite the hard truths and shedding light on people, places, and things unseen. In addition to being a reporter, Taylor is an avid reader, baker, and gardener.

