Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1Sister Act
Friday, November 4 to Saturday, November 20, various times
110 W College St, Murfreesboro, TN
Center for the Arts
Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be found: a convent! Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2Holiday Sip, Shop, and Stroll
Friday, November 4, 5:00pm
Historic Downtown Murfreesboro
Kick off the holiday season with Main Street Murfreesboro. Bring the family, discover new stores, and visit familiar staples of the historic town as you shop local. This festive holiday event is full of hot chocolate, small bites, trunk shows, and lots of shopping fun. Some stores will offer demos, holiday gift ideas, stocking stuffers, and limited-time specials!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
3Fall Harvest Hayride
Saturday, November 4, 6:00pm-8:00pm
1540 W College St, Murfreesboro, TN
General Bragg Trailhead
Listen to live music as you toast marshmallows and eat s’mores around the campfire. An old-fashioned hayride along the Greenway is great fun for the whole family. Price includes hayride and one s’more package, graham cracker, marshmallow and chocolate! There will be hot drinks available too. This is an event for all ages.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4Holly Jolly Market at Home or the Holidays Open House
Saturday, November 5, 9:00am-3:00pm
3781 Franklin Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Re-Invintage Home
Make plans to shop at the 3rd annual Holly Jolly market day featuring local vendors with tents full of hand-crafted holiday décor, clothing, jewelry, sweets, soaps and more! This event has free admission and free parking!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
5Gimme Gimme Disco
Saturday, November 5, 7:00pm
6790 John Bragg Hway, Murfreesboro, TN
Hop Springs Beer Park
Gimme Gimme Disco is a dance party inspired by ABBA! With all of your favorite hits, this is a dance party that is sure to create a night to remember. All ages are welcome. Doors are at 7:00pm and the show starts at 8:00pm.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.