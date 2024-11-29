Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.

Small Business Saturday

Saturday, November 30, All day

Local Small Businesses Throughout Murfreesboro

Small Business Saturday is more than just another holiday. It’s a day set aside to celebrate and uplift local business owners! Be sure to support local businesses throughout the Murfreesboro community. There will be multiple events in Murfreesboro including:

4th Annual Small Business Saturday Holiday Market at Lane Agri-Park Community Center that will allow attendees the perfect opportunity to support local entrepreneurs and discover one-of-a-kind gifts, handcrafted goods, boutique clothing, and more.

Painted Tree will proudly bring together hundreds of small businesses, all under one roof, offering a shopping experience unlike any other.

Local Christmas Market will feature 30+ vendors, free cider and hot cocoa, live music, and a Christmas photo backdrop to capture your holiday memories. It’s the perfect time to grab your friends & family to shop from local artisans for small business Saturday!

Holly Jolly Festival of Lights

November 29 – December 22, Wednesday – Sunday, 5pm – 9pm

Lucky Ladd Farms

4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN

Experience the enchantment of the holiday season at the Holly Jolly Festival of Lights at Lucky Ladd Farms. From November 29 to December 22, immerse yourself in a winter wonderland filled with festive displays and activities for all ages. This festive event includes a walkable trail of lights, live animal nativity, character meet ‘n greets, cozy campfires and s’mores: and a letters to Santa station and more. Learn more here

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Succulent Christmas Tree Workshop

Friday, November 29, 1pm

Saturday, November 30, 1pm

Classy Cactus Farm

1527 Rutledge Way, Murfreesboro, TN

Experience the holiday tradition of creating a beautiful Succulent Christmas Tree! Instructors will guide you through the process of creating a beautiful Succulent Christmas Tree. Learn more here

Winterfest at Fountains at Gateway

Friday, November 22, 2024 – Saturday, February 2, 2025

Times Vary

Fountains at Gateway

1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN

Winterfest at Fountains at Gateway returns this weekend! This annual event transforms the Fountains at Gateway into a winter wonderland, offering fun for all ages.Don’t miss this opportunity to create lasting memories with family and friends. Learn more here

Visit with Santa

Now – December 24, 2024, Times Vary

Stones River Town Centre

1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Don’t miss Santa pictures at Stones River Town Centre! This enchanting shopping center is your gateway to a festive wonderland where you can create cherished memories with your loved ones Learn more here.

