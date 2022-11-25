Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County.

1Small Business Saturday at Quinn’s Mercantile

Photo courtesy of Quinn’s Mercantile facebook page

Saturday, November 26, 10:00am-1:00pm

301 N Main St, Murfreesboro, TN
Quinn’s Mercantile

Join Quinn’s Mercantile this Saturday for their Small Business Saturday Special. Shop with them from 10:00am to 1:00pm and receive a free Quinn’s bag with a purchase of $75. This special is for in-store and online purchases and is limited to one per customer. Their Quinn’s bag is a fun plaid tote with the Quinn’s Mercantile house logo on the front. You are going to want to use this bag year-round.

For more information and to stay up to date, click here.

2Mayday Brewery’s 10- Year Anniversary

Photo courtesy of Mayday Brewery

Saturday, November 26, 6:00pm

521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery

Join Mayday Brewery for their 10-year anniversary and Ozzy’s birthday bash. It is a PJ Party! As always, pizza will be served and children are welcome!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.

3Local H

Photo courtesy of Local H Facebook page

Sunday, November 27, 7:00pm

6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Hop Springs Beer Park

Iconic post-grunge duo Local H, will take over the stage here at Hop Springs on Sunday, November 27th. They are celebrating the 20th anniversary of ‘Here Comes the Zoo.’ This event is open to all ages and children are welcomed and encouraged.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click.

4Turkey Day

Photo courtesy of Discovery Center at Murfree Spring Facebook page

Friday, November 25, 9:00am-4:00pm

502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Discovery Center at Murfree Spring

Bring the family to Discovery Center for a fun-filled turkey day event. Throughout the day the Center will have snacks, crafts, story time, and live animals. All included with admission.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

5Santa’s Workshop

Photo courtesy of Painting with a Twist

Saturday, November 26, 10:00am-12:00pm

2615 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1750, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist

Welcome to Santa’s Workshop! This event is just for kids! No adults allowed! It is suggested for ages 7-13. Drop off your little elf to paint a unique, personal gift for a special someone on their list! Let the studio know a few things about the recipient, and they will have some painting options ready for your young artist to choose from when they get here. When you pick up your painter after class, their masterpiece will be wrapped in Christmas paper and a bow, a special surprise ready for gift-giving! Please include your child’s age and requested information in the “Special Requests” section of your registration, so they can find the best painting options for your little elf!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

