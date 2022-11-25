Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1Small Business Saturday at Quinn’s Mercantile
Saturday, November 26, 10:00am-1:00pm
301 N Main St, Murfreesboro, TN
Quinn’s Mercantile
Join Quinn’s Mercantile this Saturday for their Small Business Saturday Special. Shop with them from 10:00am to 1:00pm and receive a free Quinn’s bag with a purchase of $75. This special is for in-store and online purchases and is limited to one per customer. Their Quinn’s bag is a fun plaid tote with the Quinn’s Mercantile house logo on the front. You are going to want to use this bag year-round.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
2Mayday Brewery’s 10- Year Anniversary
Saturday, November 26, 6:00pm
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Mayday Brewery
Join Mayday Brewery for their 10-year anniversary and Ozzy’s birthday bash. It is a PJ Party! As always, pizza will be served and children are welcome!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
3Local H
Sunday, November 27, 7:00pm
6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Hop Springs Beer Park
Iconic post-grunge duo Local H, will take over the stage here at Hop Springs on Sunday, November 27th. They are celebrating the 20th anniversary of ‘Here Comes the Zoo.’ This event is open to all ages and children are welcomed and encouraged.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click.
4Turkey Day
Friday, November 25, 9:00am-4:00pm
502 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN
Discovery Center at Murfree Spring
Bring the family to Discovery Center for a fun-filled turkey day event. Throughout the day the Center will have snacks, crafts, story time, and live animals. All included with admission.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5Santa’s Workshop
Saturday, November 26, 10:00am-12:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 1750, Murfreesboro, TN
Painting with a Twist
Welcome to Santa’s Workshop! This event is just for kids! No adults allowed! It is suggested for ages 7-13. Drop off your little elf to paint a unique, personal gift for a special someone on their list! Let the studio know a few things about the recipient, and they will have some painting options ready for your young artist to choose from when they get here. When you pick up your painter after class, their masterpiece will be wrapped in Christmas paper and a bow, a special surprise ready for gift-giving! Please include your child’s age and requested information in the “Special Requests” section of your registration, so they can find the best painting options for your little elf!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.